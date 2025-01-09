A viral TikTok video shows a couple's shocking moment when their Menlyn Mall parking ticket displayed a fee of R9660

Content creator @mikelester553 shared the clip of his girlfriend using the parking ticket machine, which calculated the unexpectedly high amount

Social media users were left puzzled by the unusual charge, with many speculating about how long the car must have been parked

A man posted a video of their parking ticket price at Menlyn Mall. The unbelievable amount spread shock throughout Mzansi. Images: @mikelester553

Source: TikTok

Content creator @mikelester553 posted a video capturing his girlfriend's stunned reaction at the Menlyn Mall parking payment machine. The clip shows the machine calculating their parking fee before displaying a staggering amount of R9660.

He captioned the video:

"Most expensive Menlyn mall parking ticket," adding a challenge for others to share their highest parking fees.

Watch the video below.

Understanding mall parking

Menlyn Mall usually offers affordable parking rates, starting at R10 for up to four hours on weekdays. Rates increase gradually, with six or more hours costing R40, and weekends have a flat R10 fee. Even a lost ticket only costs R60, making a R9660 charge highly unusual.

Parking systems vary across South African malls. Some, like Sandton City and Mall of Africa, use similar tiered pricing, while others, like Maponya Mall and some regional centres, offer free parking to attract shoppers.

Mzansi puzzles over price

The surprising amount sparked humorous reactions:

@twin002 joked:

"Didn't know that Menlyn Mall offered annual parking."

@joanetraath7 questioned:

"Wait what? Did you spend the whole week in there for that parking price😳😳😳"

@user9752882225925 laughed:

"If that's the parking ticket, I don't want to see the shopping bill😂"

@SuperSaiyan advised:

"Throw the ticket away and pay for a lost ticket, it's cheaper 🤣"

@tash_oh_g wondered:

"Was that for valet parking😬🤣"

@climaxzn calculated:

"So the car was parked there for just over 10 days?"

@Jay pondered:

"Dude how big is your car😳?"

More Menlyn Mall stories

A woman's cautionary tale about phone theft at the mall sparked safety concerns among shoppers.

A scary encounter in the Menlyn Mall parking lot left one woman shaken and warning others about security risks.

An American visitor's humorous reaction to the mall's massive size entertained South African viewers.

Source: Briefly News