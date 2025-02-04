“My Sisters Never Disappoint”: SA Floored by How Xhosa Lady Dealt With Man Desperate for Attention
- A hun shared a video of how her friend dismissed and roasted an annoying man who desperately wanted her attention
- The Xhosa lady floored Mzansi when she stood up for herself and stayed true to her roots by adding a bit of banter
- Social media users cackled at the woman’s response and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments
Men sometimes overstep boundaries by catcalling and pestering random women to talk to them.
One South African hun did not stand for it and rejected an annoying gent by roasting him on the spot.
SA floored by how Xhosa lady dealt with annoying man
Xhosa people are known to be straight talkers and are somewhat mistaken for being rude when they do so. A young South African lady was made popular on TikTok after her friend filmed a hilarious video of herself dealing with a pest.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Xhosa woman could not deal with a man pestering her to desperately talk to him, so she resorted to roasting him. The hun noticed her admirer had gold teeth and used that to calm him down:
“This man is annoying me, friend. The worst part is that he has a gold tooth so I’m conversing with minerals.”
The woman’s five-second video almost reached half a million views in one day.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to how Xhosa lady handled annoying man
Social media users were floored by the light banter and shared their thoughts in a thread of 618 comments:
@n0kukhanyaaa | Content Creator cackled;
“I love Xhosa women.”
@Arsene was dusted:
“Yho, Xhosa people. How did you come up with that minerals phrase?”
@The_Real_Soso💕🇿🇦 felt proud:
“I absolutely love being Xhosa.”
@Glimmer🌻🥰 commented:
“Yeses, these drama queens are so fine. God, I ask for a Xhosa wife, please.”
@Nonks💎 said:
“Guys, I so love ama2K, they’re my spirit animals! Like, how did she come up with ‘minerals?’”
@Xolisa_Ted_Brunelli felt proud:
“Yho, my sisters never disappoint.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- Mzansi was moved by a Xhosa gent practising soft love with the leading ladies in his life including his daughter
- A Xhosa couple warmed hearts when the wife made her husband blush after surprising him with his dream gadget
- One Xhosa family showed off their lovely hospitality by turning their home into a relaxation spot for tourists
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za