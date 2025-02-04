A hun shared a video of how her friend dismissed and roasted an annoying man who desperately wanted her attention

The Xhosa lady floored Mzansi when she stood up for herself and stayed true to her roots by adding a bit of banter

Social media users cackled at the woman’s response and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

Men sometimes overstep boundaries by catcalling and pestering random women to talk to them.

A Xhosa lady floored Mzansi with how she rejected a desperate man.

One South African hun did not stand for it and rejected an annoying gent by roasting him on the spot.

SA floored by how Xhosa lady dealt with annoying man

Xhosa people are known to be straight talkers and are somewhat mistaken for being rude when they do so. A young South African lady was made popular on TikTok after her friend filmed a hilarious video of herself dealing with a pest.

The Xhosa woman could not deal with a man pestering her to desperately talk to him, so she resorted to roasting him. The hun noticed her admirer had gold teeth and used that to calm him down:

“This man is annoying me, friend. The worst part is that he has a gold tooth so I’m conversing with minerals.”

The woman’s five-second video almost reached half a million views in one day.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to how Xhosa lady handled annoying man

Social media users were floored by the light banter and shared their thoughts in a thread of 618 comments:

Mzansi reacted to a Xhosa lady who switched off a desperate man.

@n0kukhanyaaa | Content Creator cackled;

“I love Xhosa women.”

@Arsene was dusted:

“Yho, Xhosa people. How did you come up with that minerals phrase?”

@The_Real_Soso💕🇿🇦 felt proud:

“I absolutely love being Xhosa.”

@Glimmer🌻🥰 commented:

“Yeses, these drama queens are so fine. God, I ask for a Xhosa wife, please.”

@Nonks💎 said:

“Guys, I so love ama2K, they’re my spirit animals! Like, how did she come up with ‘minerals?’”

@Xolisa_Ted_Brunelli felt proud:

“Yho, my sisters never disappoint.”

