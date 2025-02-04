A mining engineer shared her excitement about being flown internationally to provide technical services, showcasing the travel benefits in her industry

The TikTok video highlights how mining professionals can explore different countries while having their travel costs covered by their employers

South Africans flooded the comments section with questions about entering the mining field, inspired by the opportunities presented

A young woman shared some of the perks she gets from her mining career that left Mzansi wanting more information. Images: @themsilengwenya

Source: TikTok

Content creator @themsilengwenya shared an enthusiastic video capturing her excitement about traveling internationally for work. The TikTok clip shows the mining professional beaming in a mirror video as she prepares for another opportunity to provide mining technical services abroad, demonstrating how her career allows her to explore new destinations while working.

This unique benefit of mining careers enables professionals to save significantly on travel costs while gaining international exposure and experience.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Engineering opportunities in mining

Mining engineering offers diverse career paths combining technical expertise with global opportunities. Graduates with a BSc in Mining Engineering can pursue roles ranging from blasting engineers and mine managers to environmental safety managers and financial analysts.

The field requires a strong foundation in mathematics, physical sciences, and engineering principles, with universities offering comprehensive four-year programs. The curriculum evolves from basic engineering principles in the first two years to specialized mining subjects including ventilation, environmental engineering, and mine mechanics in later years.

Students also gain practical experience through mine design exercises, where they apply their knowledge to assess economic feasibility and profit potential. This thorough preparation ensures graduates are well-equipped for the technical and managerial challenges of international mining operations.

A woman shared information on the benefits a mining career can get you, like free travelling, that left Mzansi wanting to get similar jobs. Images: @themsilengwenya

Source: TikTok

Mzansi curious about mining careers

@Moloko inquired:

"Kgopela plug for internship mining."

@juicy asked:

"Which course did you do in varsity?"

@Ivoniah Ngwenya replied:

"Bsc Mining Eng."

@BAKSTIN shared:

"That's what I love about mining, last year been at Namibia and Botswana. This year I suppose to go to DRC manje yoh kuyafiwa 🙆"

@Faey supported:

"Love this for you Miss Ngwenya."

@Laporshe pleaded:

"Plug us please 🙏"

