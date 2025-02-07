Teacher Has Dance-Off With Learners, SA Praises the Vibes: “These Are Videos We Want To See”
- An educator and her students impressed South Africans with her slick dance moves and praised her bond with the learners
- The clip shows the pupils freestyling their moves while the teacher takes centre stage, leading the pack
- Netizens applauded the rhythmic display and stated how they wished they had such people to teach them when they were in school
Mzansi applauded a teacher who dished out slick dance moves with her students and her bond with them. The educator can be seen leading the charge of the improvised routine, but the pupils found it easy to keep up with her.
Moves served with style
In a clip uploaded by TikTok handle @sdrivelo_mathebula, which received tons of positive feedback on TikTok. The short clip shows the teacher leading the dancing charge while some of her students add more flair to the spontaneous dance routine.
Teachers with passion
Throughout the years, South Africans have become accustomed to seeing teachers dancing with their students. Platforms like TikTok make it easier for people to hop on catchy dance trends, with many people nationwide enjoying the fancy footwork.
Commenters praised the lady for developing a positive connection with her students, with many saying they wish they had someone like her back in school. Read the comments below:
@NtateTloti said:
"Thina we were taught by psychopaths who just only wanted to hurt or kill us...I need to go back 😭😭😭"
@Lettie noted:
"This are videos we want to see 🥰🥰 not videos of students fighting with teachers. Love you guys 🥰🥰"
@Mike TD commented:
"I don't expect you guys to fail with a teacher like this 👌👌"
@PatrickPatrick mentioned:
"Department of education must add another subjects Yama piano🤣🥰"
@LaCostaDaGreat noted:
"Teachers are even going an extra mile just to ensure that our kids are becoming more open and comfortable around them to talk about everything while some parents are still ignoring their own kids."
"Call me whenever you’re hungry": Students go to the library to escape hunger at res, SA offers help
@lindelz said:
"This is 100% pass rate with this teacher 🥰🥰🥰"
@MrHooks commented:
"Yazin our 1970 teachers failed us 😅"
