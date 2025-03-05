A content creator from the United States interviewed a South African woman about Americans moving to Mzansi

The local woman shared her take on the matter after the American man noted his question was about the presence of digital nomads

International and local social media users headed to the comment section with their thoughts about the man's question

An American man heard what a South African woman had to say about black Americans moving to the country. Images: @kahlis8 / Instagram, @coming4africa / TikTok

While tourists visiting South Africa can boost the economy, sometimes locals feel they are overstaying their welcome and making their hometowns unlivable due to rising costs.

An American man staying in Mzansi took to the streets to ask a local woman about her thoughts regarding Americans, specifically black Americans, making South Africa their forever home.

SA woman shares her opinion

TikTokker @coming4africa shared the South African woman's answer on his account after he noted:

"Since there’s a lot of controversy surrounding Americans moving to Cape Town, I decided to hit the streets and interview locals asking about their opinion on digital nomads moving here."

The woman stated that black Americans and South Africans have more in common than they realise.

"We do have love for each other, but you know how you fight with your sibling? It's not that we don't like them. It's always easier to fight someone like you than fight someone who's not like you.

"That doesn't necessarily mean we hate each other. There's just too much love. We need to give each other a chance."

Take a look at the woman's explanation in the TikTok video below:

Internet shares their take

The content creator's question had a few social media users - South Africans and those abroad - heading to the comment section with their thoughts and opinions about Mzansi locals welcoming black American travellers into their country.

Online community members typed their opinions about Americans moving to South Africa in the comment section. Image: Delmaine Donson

@mpuni60 laughed and said to app users:

"She's diplomatic."

@urfav.cst, who previously took a trip to the country, shared:

"I visited once and ever since that trip, I’ve been saying I want to live there."

An impressed @yolandaharris270 wrote in the comments:

"I love the explanation."

@nicole_b252 told the online community about international travellers:

"If they want to move here then they also have to pay our high taxes with no deductions and all the little tax tricks the US has."

@marcusstewart74, who hails from America, noted:

"Stop believing the lies that the US pushes. Africans have love for us. I experienced it firsthand when I went. It was incredible."

@mgabadeli969 said to the public:

"Let them move to Cape Town. Let's see if monopoly capital can coexist with pooled American currency injection."

@itachihoochiha told app users:

"I feel like every person is different. So, you can’t really say you don’t like a whole group of people, anyway. I have love for everybody."

@simoend74 stated their opinion in the comment section, writing:

"It's time for black people to unite because everywhere around the world, no one likes a black man. That's the truth. No need to sugarcoat it."

