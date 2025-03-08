A helpful woman on TikTok who makes content out of anonymously submitted payslips got hold of another one

A Bachelor of Science graduate's monthly salary was a hit on TikTok, with a video showing the details of their earnings

Online users were in disbelief over the money that the degree holder currently earns every month

One lady showed people the salary of a Bachelor's of Science (BSc) graduate. The TikToker put a detailed payslip on display.

The video of the woman's commentary about the payslip received more than 20,000 likes. There were more than 1,000 comments from people in despair over the amount of money the degree holder earns.

BSc degree holder earns little

In a video by @lifereset_za she shared that someone who earned a BSc degree earns R13, 000 per month after deductions of R5, 570. Watch the video below:

What are high-paying jobs with BSc degree?

According to PayScale, some of the highest paying jobs a BSc degree graduate can get are as a software developer, software engineer, data scientist and civil engineer. Regenesys reports that IT and Computer Science careers are in demand with salaries ranging from R350,000 to R700,000.

The University of Witwatersrand highlights that a BSc degree is usually the first step towards further studying. Students are encouraged to pursue their Master's and Doctoral degrees and then progress to become researchers. There are various careers available in BSc. A BSc can be in Earth Sciences. Mathematical Science, Physical Science and BScs in Computer Science.

SA floored by salary

Many people did not expect that someone with a degree would earn less than R20,000. Online users shared that they earn more even without degrees. Read the comments from netizens below:

Toni said:

"It's painful for anyone who has a degree to earn below 20k honestly."

Kobus Botha commented:

"When will people learn that qualification doesn't pay, but position. If you wanna argue, raise your hand. Let's engage.

Maganyola wrote:

"I have Grade 9 with two avanzas,1 H1 and three uber cars .I was driving people from 2018 to 2021. I am collecting more than R62 000 every month."

Noma Threads & Timber opened up:

"Lapho I only have matric and I earn double this amount 😫"

Jaco pointed out:

"Wait till you hear what people with an LLB get paid as a Candidate."

Zandylem remarked:

"I have an honours degree earning less than R8000."

