A lighthearted social media post has given South Africans a good laugh after content creator @ayanda_kwah shared a personal profile with some eyebrow-raising claims. The young woman, who studied BSc Agriculture in Agronomy in Durban, stated she works at Shoprite but earns an impressive R50,000 monthly salary – a figure that raised quite a few doubts among her followers.

Playful exaggerations

The post included a simple profile listing her age as 25, salary as R50k, children as 9, and relationship status as single. These claims created an amusing contradiction that didn't go unnoticed by her audience. At 25 years old with nine children, she would have needed to start having children at an extremely young age, making the entire profile appear to be dry humour rather than fact.

Her stated salary particularly drew attention as it drastically exceeds typical earnings for retail workers. According to job advertisements and employee reports, cashiers at Shoprite Group in South Africa earn approximately R913 per week, which is 16% below the national average. This would translate to roughly R3,652 monthly and nowhere near the R50,000 claimed in her post.

Former Shoprite employees have described their work experiences as generally positive but mention long hours on the month end and the challenge of working without change to give clients. The retail environment offers valuable experience in customer service and working under pressure, but the compensation remains modest compared to professional sectors.

Social media reactions

The comment section quickly filled with followers playing along with the joke or expressing amused disbelief:

@ulamatabata observed:

"Your dream my dear is to earn 50k, we understand."

@Divine Isiah Love questioned:

"5k is five thousand and 50k is fifty thousand, so which is which k5 or 50k?"

@andy laughed at:

"9 kids but single 😂😂"

@Thabi$o* praised sarcastically:

"R50k you the first and only retailer to earn that much in the world 👌 I'm happy for you, you must be working hard to earn that much."

@Twelf21 shared a reality check:

"My ex was earning 1050 a week ka shoprite futhi ngena Sunday ebsuku ngo10....manje lo 50 k maybe umphathi stolo futhi onemnyaka asebenza futhi o registiwer."

@Ragolanelawrence warned:

"Ehhhh we are no longer joking mo ticktok kante, le batla oja ngwana wa batho a dlala nje."

@maDuka concluded:

"Think you posted at night... Nice dreams."

