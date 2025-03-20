A South African content creator, @djmkhaya, demonstrated how eating hot cross buns can trigger false positive readings on police breathalyzer tests in a viral video

After establishing that a police officer had zero alcohol in his system, the creator offered him hot cross buns from Checkers, which caused the breathalyzer reading to jump to 0.21

Despite the concerning test result, the officer continued eating the delicious bun, highlighting both the alarming implications for motorists and the irresistible taste of the seasonal treat

A South African content creator has revealed how a seemingly innocent Easter treat could potentially land motorists in serious legal trouble. In a video shared by content creator @djmkhaya, who regularly posts informational content, viewers were shown how hot cross buns from a local supermarket can trigger false positive results on police breathalyzer tests.

The eye-opening demonstration begins with the content creator asking a South African police officer to blow into a breathalyzer to confirm his sobriety. The test initially shows a reading of 0.00, confirming no alcohol in the officer's system. The creator then offers the officer hot cross buns, which the officer eagerly accepts, commenting on how delicious they are.

After consuming a few bites of the seasonal treat, the officer is asked to take another breathalyzer test. To both the officer's and viewers' surprise, the reading jumps to 0.21 - dangerously close to the legal limit of 0.24mg and well above the 0.10mg threshold for professional drivers. Despite the concerning result, the police officer, while looking somewhat alarmed, humorously continues eating the tasty bun.

Why hot cross buns affect breathalyzers

The reaction between hot cross buns and breathalyzers has a scientific explanation. These popular Easter pastries contain yeast and fruit, which can produce trace amounts of natural alcohol during the fermentation process of baking. While the amount isn't enough to cause intoxication, it can be detected by sensitive breathalyzer equipment. However, this is a well-known issue with handheld breath alcohol screeners used at roadblocks.

The standard hot cross bun recipe includes yeast, which ferments during the baking process. Additionally, ingredients such as dried fruits that have been soaked in brandy or rum as some traditional recipes call for, or even vanilla extract, which contains alcohol, can contribute to these false readings. The alcohol content isn't enough to affect a person, but it can remain in the mouth temporarily after consumption.

South Africans react to breathalyzer trick

The revelation about hot cross buns triggered various reactions from South African social media users:

@Xolani_Ex noticed the officer's priorities:

"Something is wrong but he continues to eat 🤦😂"

@Thuso_Kwinda saw potential benefits:

"This is going to save my life. I don't know how and when but I need to keep this bread in my car."

@Prince_Lwando commented on the officer's appetite:

"He still continues to eat he was hungry this one 😆"

@Lucky_Blanco identified the culprit:

"Maybe it's the yeast in the bread."

@Lucky_Dumse_KaNdlovu found humour in the officer's reaction:

"😂..he went directly back to the bun and blamed the device 😂"

@Siyanda_Ndlovu observed:

"How he grabbed it after realizing it has alcohol 💀😂"

@Gavu_Lungisani_Blessing found personal vindication:

"That's why I was drunk yesterday and my company didn't believe me when i said i only ate biscuits on the road, I'm gonna show them this video 🤣🤣"

@Linduyise_Zulu_Mbuyiselo confirmed from experience:

"This is normal. I do alcohol testing at my work Transnet and I can tell you once people eat anything with yeast they come back as positive for alcohol but it quickly goes back to 0 after 5 minutes."

