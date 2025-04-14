A desperate man has shared a shocking video showing tiny worms crawling all over his kitchen floor, a problem that's been happening every single morning for two years

The troubled gent believes someone might have placed a curse on him, as he can't find any logical explanation for the daily worm invasion despite his attempts to keep his home clean

In his emotional plea, he apologises to anyone he might have wronged, including ex-partners and family members, while insisting he minds his own business and doesn't deserve this

One gent shared a clip showing what he has to deal with every day. Images: @khanyile.mbusi

A distressed man has turned to social media for help after waking up to find his kitchen floor covered in tiny worms every morning for the past two years. Content creator @khanyile.mbusi shared the bizarre footage mid-April, showing hundreds of small worms, approximately 1.5 centimetres long, wriggling across the floor of his home in the Eastern Cape.

In the troubling video, the man films countless tiny worms moving across his kitchen floor, expressing his confusion and distress over the situation. He believes this might be some form of supernatural attack, as he can't understand why this keeps happening despite his efforts to solve the problem. In his emotional caption, he apologises to anyone he might have wronged:

"If I ever did you wrong am sorry whoever you're are😭💔💔 If you're an ex hayi ndicela undixolele mf2 but andinayo ex endakhe ndohlukana nayo ndayintshaba nayo kdwa ke ndithi ixolo mf2 noba usethuneni💔😭 Guys, this has been happening for the past 2 years."

Watch the Facebook reel below.

How worms enter homes

While the man suspects supernatural causes, there are several natural explanations for worm infestations in homes. These small creatures enter houses through foundation cracks, gaps in doorways, or open windows. They seek moist environments, making kitchens and bathrooms prime targets.

Worms can also appear when insects like flies or beetles enter a home and lay eggs, which later hatch into larvae that resemble worms. These larvae often appear in areas with food residue or damp conditions, which provide an ideal environment for them to thrive.

Foundation issues such as cracking, shifting, or sinking can create easy entry points for worms and other pests. Also, having flowerbeds, bins, or piles of leaves near the foundation can attract worms, especially during wet weather when they look for higher ground with better oxygen.

For those facing similar issues, they should call pest control professionals if home remedies like deep cleaning and insecticides don't work.

Mzansi offers advice

South Africans quickly responded to the man's unusual situation with various suggestions:

@LudweWillyObiya warned:

"Fight fire with fire, ngqawa! People don't need a reason to hate you, vuka ulwe before it's too late!!!"

@ChinzoHeadz advised:

"Hey guys, don't let this go on. Seek help ASAP before you regret it... Yesess, man!"

@SinokuhleDikeLettakazi suggested:

"Go to grandmother's house, brother, and tell her to get a bath first. It's not right to have these worms."

@QHAMAMUSIQ offered a specific solution:

"Bhuti, go to your nearest Branch of The Revelation Spiritual Home to get help for free. If you like, you might even get the answers you need. This is iSichitho at its worst."

@NhlanhlaMshengu provided a practical explanation:

"No, man, you left your bin open. Flies came and laid eggs, then that's the result."

Source: Briefly News