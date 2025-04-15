A woman shared a clip of herself eating a meal with a neighbour over a fence, and South Africa loved their friendship

The young lady shares TikToks of her day-to-day life, which includes serving up stylish looks and taking cute pictures

People across the country shared stories of the experience with the people in their neighbourhood and the bonds they created

A young lady shared a clip of herself eating with a neighbour over a fence and SA loved it. Images: lolonimabunda

A young lady had South Africans feeling proud after she shared a clip of herself eating with her next door neighbour. The two can be seen sharing a plate of pap and what seems to be a side of protein. People across Mzansi were inspired by the clip and shared stories of spending time with their neighbours.

A strong bond

TikTokker lolonimabunda shared the clip with a caption that implied that most people don't like hanging out with their neighbour. South Africans can be quite friendly depending on who you ask, so a scene like the one below isn't all that strange.

Girls just want to have fun

The rest of the content found on the young girl's TikTok account is about her day-to-day life. She loves posting pictures of herself in outfits she enjoys and showing the world what she's usually up to. She is also very proud of her Tsonga roots. There is a video of her dancing in a Xibelani dress, a signature attire of the Tsonga people.

The young lady loves sharing her life with the world. Image: Israel Sebastian

Other clips on her account show her taking a go at some skits, and others are just about some random moments in her life. South Africans loved the friendship the girl had with her neighbour.

Read the comments below:

user193816354856 said:

"I used to take food to my neighbour ngikufake nge window... She had a small baby and he'd dad was angry emuncisha ukudla. I did what I had in the morning and at night😩"

JOY mentioned:

"This was me and my neighbour back my dad put an end to this nonsense by building a wall on their side only we would be married now😂"

rich aunty commented:

"Back then we use to do this with my neighbours. I was in the middle, they would come with food, we cook, and eat today."

KUHLEKONKEE shared:

"I used to dish for my neighbour, we actually went to the same church and he was renting next door."

Winnie phoku posted:

"Me Salome used to exchange seshabo meals especially when her sister cooked cabbage jooo my love for cabbage developed there."

LSG said:

"That's my son with our back and front opposite 🥺🥺 May God bless their pockets cause my son will leave food at home and go it there."

GigoGee mentioned:

"At my aunts house and at my father's house we used to even come to each other's house. You won't believe how they dislike each other now.(Well for my aunt till she passed on)"

Source: Briefly News