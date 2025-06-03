A recent viral video showcased two petrol attendants orchestrating a prank on a colleague

The attendants successfully distracted their colleague, leading to the "disappearance" of her lunch

Netizens loved the magic trick and flooded the comment section with good-natured laughter at the prankee's expense

As we navigate through life, a good laugh can spice up our otherwise monotonous routines. A fitting example of this is the recent video that went viral featuring the ingenious ‘magic tricks’ of two petrol attendants who orchestrated a prank to distract a colleague on a mission to make her lunch disappear.

The Facebook clip shared by @given.oliver.98 has over 950k views and starts with a female colleague, who is on a lunch break, getting ready to savour her meal. To her surprise, two male ‘colleagues’ were conspiring to launch a full-blown surprise. Two petrol attendants approached her while holding brooms up high in a bid to get her to look up and only focus on looking up. And that's when her lunch disappeared (as Africans would say, "It grew legs!").

The moment when the pranked colleague turned back to her missing meal was the best part of the show - the look on her face was a combination of shock, bafflement, and ultimately, side-splitting laughter as she comprehended the spectacular deception. The video ends with laughter from the three colleagues.

Watch the viral Facebook video below:

Why petrol attendants are known as Mzansi's entertainers

Petrol attendants are known as Mzansi's entertainers. In Mzansi, there has been a long-standing and little-talked-about truth: petrol attendants are often among the most amusing service providers. Beyond filling tanks and performing oil checks, petrol attendants serve as the first-line interface—the courtesy face—along with a cheery welcome, small talk, and, in this case, an unexpected laugh or two.

The euphoric response this viral video received demonstrates how South Africans love to laugh. Mzansi, which has a reputation for having a rich culture, unique humour, and tremendous spirit, accepts laughter with open arms. This prank, as lighthearted as it was, was able to resonate because it highlighted the importance of good-hearted fun. It proved that even in the most mundane routines, there is always the possibility of bringing cheer and joy to people.

Netizens commented on the prank

Nzwaki Monchusi wrote:

Must be Xhosas my uncle's did that too

Tebogo Sweatz commanded the prank:

Hayii nami I didn’t see it coming; I had to watch it again. 😂😂

Brendan Moleleki commented:

Wait I think I just lost my wallet after watching this. 😩

Deejay Mathezy wrote:

I can’t laugh too much my landlord is around and I didn’t pay rent.

Keigh Namínçõ wrote:

But she was about to smile...

Mpho Mokone wrote:

I also didn’t see it. 🤣🤣🤣🤭 I was expecting something to fall from above. 😁😁😁🚮 I only saw it when I re-watched the video.

Cypriel Sambo approved of the prank:

That was a clean job. 🤣🤣 I didn't see

Kwinda Jabu laughed:

No peace. 🤣🤣

Da-Silva Shikongo shared:

Scam of the year😂😂😂😂😂

Andisiwe Jacqueline Ndara wrote:

I also did not see that coming until I watched for the 2nd time

Marcia Tebogo commented:

Lol, I know this lady. Shevon girl😂😂😂😂

Noma Phyllus Nkumane wrote:

Clean heist 😭🤣🤣🤣

Sinempilo Mtshali applauded the 'clean' prank:

😂😂😂😂 A perfect heist

