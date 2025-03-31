“Excellent Acting”: SA Amazed As Petrol Attendant Imitates Drunkard

A Facebook video showed how a local petrol attendant entertained the internet and his colleagues while on the job

The young employee pretended that he had had a few alcoholic beverages and walked as if he were beyond intoxicated

The petrol attendant's acting skills had several members of the online community heading to the post's comment section with jokes and laughter

A local petrol attendant had Mzansi laughing with his 'drunk' performance. Images: poco_bw, milorad kravic

Some people may go out of their way to make their work day interesting, finding unique ways to entertain themselves and their colleagues. One petrol attendant had his workmates and the internet in stitches when he pretended to be drunk.

Acting at the workplace

Facebook user Gift Machakaire uploaded a video on his account showing a Shell petrol attendant acting as if he were struggling to walk after knocking back a few drinks.

While outside, the man of the moment walked in front of his colleagues who were off-camera. However, they were heard laughing at the man's antics.

After showing off his fake 'drunk walk,' the petrol attendant turned towards the camera and laughed at his comical performance.

Take a look at the acting in the Facebook video below:

Mzansi enjoys man's acting skills

The Facebook clip had thousands of local members of the online community making their way to the post's comment section to express laughter after watching the man act as if he had a few drinks in.

Internet users found humour in the petrol attendant's performance. Image: Tim Robberts

Kàvàxà Téçh joked when he told the man in the comical clip:

"You have a degree in alcoholic walking."

Aphane Jay MJ was impressed with what they had seen and wrote:

"This is a pure talent, guys. I watched it more than once and burst with laughter."

An entertained Etienne C Dalton said:

"Jislike, that is excellent acting, man."

Cindy Xaba jokingly told the online community:

"I was scared he was going to get hit by the car and wake up in heaven with a huge hangover wondering where he was."

The petrol attendant's play on the drunken walk had Manzi KaZulu Cele sharing with humour:

"He almost accidentally left work."

Maisy Nhlengethwa stated with a laugh:

"Here I am thinking he was really drunk. Wow, what a good performance."

After watching the comical clip, Piliran Kamanga had people laughing when he wrote to the petrol attendant:

"Bro, don't you ever in your entire life try to drink and get drunk. You'll be worse than this."

