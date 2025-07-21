A fashion and lifestyle content creator shared a bizarre cooking tutorial, claiming it is one of South Africa's favourite meals

The TikTok video went viral with over 300,000 views, as confused viewers questioned whether they were truly South African for not knowing the dish

Thousands of social media users flooded the comments expressing shock and disbelief at the unusual recipe combination

A video went viral on TikTok, and a woman shocked Mzansi with what she claimed was a local favourite food.

A Cape Town woman has left South Africans scratching their heads after sharing what she claimed was one of South Africa's best meals, a fried Weetbix and pap recipe that most viewers had never heard of.

Content creator @skye.berry, known for her fashion, lifestyle and personality videos on TikTok, posted the cooking tutorial on 17 July with the caption:

"Cooking pap, the best pap that is."

In the viral video, the woman shows how to mould leftover Weetbix and pap into shapes before frying it with spiced chicken, tomatoes and serving it as a salad. She boldly stated that anyone unfamiliar with this dish "must be an Azanian," suggesting they weren't truly South African.

The unusual cooking method involves taking cold Weetbix and some pap, shaping it by hand, then frying it in a pan with marinated chicken pieces. After the chicken browns, she adds tomatoes and the moulded pap, allowing it to fry until slightly brown. The final dish is served over lettuce with sauce, resembling a warm salad.

A young woman shared a weetbox-pap recipe that left Mzansi confused. Images: @skye.berry

Mzansi reacts with shock

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 300,000 views and 5,000 comments from bewildered South Africans who had never encountered this supposed "traditional" meal.

@Princess M🎀❤️‍🔥 jokingly replied:

"Wena, you are in Azania, not us yhooo🤣😂"

@K❔ expressed disgust, writing:

"Sies mahn, you love making, Amasimba neh😒😒😭"

@Y0uw~fav🏐-yakha💅🏽 questioned the taste:

"Yey wena, don't lie. I know it does not taste good."

@Riri_Meii second acc admitted:

"South Africa's best meals, girl, I didn't even know that existed, I guess I'm Azanian."

@con!k K🩷👅🌸 wondered:

"Kanti, which South Africa am I living in 😩😭"

@Sunoo's bad desire 🦊🌷○o。 sarcastically commented:

"This is one of South Africa's best meals" You've got the wrong Africa, shem 💔"

Recipe causes major confusion

According to Wikipedia, Weetbix is a whole-grain wheat breakfast cereal manufactured in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa by different companies. In South Africa, it's produced by Bokomo and is traditionally eaten as a morning porridge. The cereal was first introduced to South Africa in the early 1900s and has remained a popular breakfast option, making the woman's fried version particularly surprising to viewers.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

