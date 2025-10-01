A local podcaster, Owamie Netshivhazwaulu, shared a video celebrating the divorce of a prominent peer who had previously championed marital endurance

The controversial clip was shared on TikTok, instantly drawing massive views and comments that exposed a deep rivalry between the two women

Social media users were divided, with many confirming the peer's perceived hypocrisy, while others defended the woman, saying she never bashes divorcees

A local podcaster heard that her fellow peer was divorced and shared her thoughts on the matter. Image: @boldly_owamie

A video from local podcaster Owamie Netshivhazwaulu of Boldly Owamie ignited a storm online after she humorously celebrated the divorce of a fellow content creator.

The controversial clip, shared by TikTok user @lolocolection8account, was met with a passionate mix of agreement and defence.

The clip starts with Owamie explaining that the other woman, whom she does not name, but who is allegedly Promise Makunyane of Own Narrative podcast, has been separated from her husband. Owamie immediately corrected herself, laughing and stating that she's divorced, just like her. She then questions how Promise, who built her platform on endurance and staying in a marriage regardless of its quality, was going to explain the situation to her followers.

Exposing the hypocrisy of endurance

She humorously noted that Promise used to 'swear at' and look down on divorcees, as if there was something more they should have done to save their marriages. Owamie questions how the woman is going to go back to her followers and tell them that she is no longer able to practise what she has been preaching.

Careful not to mention her name, she finishes off the video by saying she heard that the podcaster is going to come out and tell people she had an exclusive story. She also shares that she suspects the exclusive will be shared on Promise's YouTube channel.

Some social media users supported her, while others defended the newly divorced content creator

SA shares mixed views

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were divided on the issue. Many users confirmed that she was referring to Promise and understood Owamie's reaction. They mentioned some things Promise used to say on her platform that came across as if she were bashing divorcees.

Some rushed to Promise’s defence, saying she never bashed divorcees but had only stated that she would never divorce her husband because of infidelity. Others said the tension between the two podcasters started when Promise invited Owamie's husband to her platform, interviewed him, and sided with him

User @Nthabiseng M.Khizo commented:

"But, I give it to Promise. She rebranded before this alleged divorce came to light. She moved from my husband to a working woman who is just as successful. Boss move right there👌."

User @T L A L E M A Q A M

"She didn't bash divorced women; she said she wouldn't leave her marriage for cheating."

User @Zeigh_love said:

"Unfortunately, Owami has a valid reason to rejoice. Akere, Promise fetched big guy (Owami's husband) 😂."

User @Hlokomelo commented:

"You might find that she didn’t initiate the divorce, but rather the husband did. She was strong on not leaving her husband, whether he cheats or not. Her husband was the hill she was willing to die on."

User @Tlatsi shared:

"She must learn to stop judging. Life is unpredictable."

User @Maksp said:

"Social media is not healthy, I swear. People are enemies, not even knowing each other personally."

