“Change the Narrative”: South Africans Love Friends Attending Man’s Nappy Shower

A man named Vusi Yende shared a TikTok video of himself and friends attending another friend's nappy shower

The clip showed the men entering a property with packets of nappies and later having a good old time together

South African online users appreciated the support the friends showed the father-to-be, noting it should be the new norm

A group of men hosted a nappy shower for their friend, who was soon to become a father. Images: @mavisto011

A local man captured a wholesome moment when friends gathered to support another friend at his nappy shower. The video left many South Africans applauding the men's friendship and shared how nappy showers proved beneficial.

Welcoming a baby into the world is no longer only celebrated by women through baby showers. For the last several years, men have hosted parties of their own, calling them nappy showers, with nappies, of course, being the main gift to the father-to-be.

Vusi Yende, a friend of a man named Kabelo, attended such a party, uploading a video of the festivities to his TikTok account on 30 September, 2025. He shared that the nappy shower took place the day before.

The clip showed a few men entering the front gate of a home with nappies in hand, and then cut to the celebrations happening afterwards.

Nappy shower impresses South Africans

Hundreds of local social media users loved seeing Kabelo receive support from his friends and praised the men for being present fathers. Others humorously stated that the friends with gift bags received assistance from their spouses, who did the shopping.

Internet users were inspired after seeing the amount of support the men showed each other. Image: urbazon

An impressed @manduku_mtshali wrote:

"No deco, no theme, no unnecessary stuff that the baby won’t use. Just vibes and months' supplies of diapers, which the baby will actually need."

@bheki_muzi shared in the comment section:

"We really don’t do it for aesthetics and content! We do it because it has value, and the whole idea itself is valuable. A human will be born. That’s important."

@lilymamome told people on the internet:

"My baby is seven months, and I still have nappies. Whoever came up with this idea, I thank you."

@mdeva907 added under the post:

"The generation that will change the narrative of absent fathers."

@paleesaah7 said to the public:

This should really be the new norm. This is really what true men's friendship support when having a newborn should be."

@nomsathabang847, who thought what the friends did was beautiful, suggested to the men:

"Next time, decide on buying one brand because most kids get skin reactions when exposed to different brands."

@blessinglunebo1 remarked with a laugh:

"These friends are stingy. Why not boxes of nappies? One pack of nappies is R200. Women, we go all out. Don't come for me."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

