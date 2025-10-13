After buying a pre-owned house, a woman shared that she heard sounds coming from her ceiling

The new homeowner knocked on the cornice where she heard the sound, which led her to believe the house was haunted

Online community members shared their advice and similar situations they had experienced in their homes

A woman shared the reality of buying a pre-owned home after hearing strange sounds coming from the ceiling. While she had a feeling what it was, people online gave their take and provided advice to solve the problem.

On 11 October, 2025, the new homeowner, Lesedi Murna Selepe (who goes by Murna online), shared that after a week of moving into the house, she heard scary sounds coming from the ceiling. In a TikTok video she uploaded to her account, Murna showed herself knocking on the cornice in the kitchen, which was met with sounds in return.

She told her online audience:

"The first night we slept in, we were so scared because I thought the house was haunted. Please give me advice, guys. I don't know what to do."

Murna also shared in her caption that she had been brainstorming ideas but didn't have the budget to completely replace the cornice, which she mistakenly referred to as the skirting.

South Africans share their advice

Local social media users gathered in the comment section to share their thoughts on what the woman should do, while other internet users shared tales of similar experiences.

@neecysb, who could relate, stated:

"We had the same problem. They would come out to play at night. I couldn't sleep. I thought we were being robbed! Buy rat poison and make peanut butter sandwiches... that was the end of them. It's been a year now."

@mamarumomarumo told the online crowd:

"Yoh, I settled for a new development home running away from a pre-owned house because, in my mind, people do weird things in their homes. Eish."

@dungeonsndurags shared their opinion of what they thought was in the ceiling:

"Those sound more like birds than rats. Rats are fast, so you don’t hear their steps, but a continuous movement. You either have birds or bats. That other bird-like sound could be their sonar, if bats."

@lionessbrownskin informed Murna:

"Call a pest control company. Someone in the neighbourhood group can give you a referral."

@liuluulove, who had the same idea, added:

"Speak to your agent to tell the previous owners to get pest control. You don’t have to sort that out yourself."

@mamakg2022 said to Murna:

"You still have another week to cancel the transfer. Do it now. Why did they not disclose this?"

Murna chuckled and replied to the TikTok user:

"I might just do that. The only problem is that I won’t have a place to stay."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

