A Gauteng spaza shop owner shared a video explaining how much food would cost if $1 were equal to R7

The clip shows him breaking down prices, starting with the would-be price of a loaf of bread and eggs

Social media users were amazed by the calculation, and many discussed salaries and allowances

A man from Gauteng shared a video showing how cheap food would cost if the rand value climbed up. Images: @itsmyfriend1

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng spaza shop owner has got South Africans dreaming about cheaper prices. The man, who goes by @itsmyfriend1 and shares fun and interesting content from his spaza shop, posted a video on 30 October 2025 with the caption:

"If 1USD is R7, the things selling for R7 in South Africa are going to be R1."

In the clip, he explains that if $1 becomes R7, the things that cost R7 in South Africa are going to be R1. He then shows other items and breaks down how much they would cost. For example, a can of Lucky Star that is R28 will sell for R4. A half dozen eggs that are R15 will be sold at the price of R2. A two-litre bottle of Coke that is currently R25 will be R3. A loaf of bread that is R20 will sell for R3 or R2.90 in South Africa. He asked if he was making sense before pointing out that with just less than R15, you'd be able to have lunch and breakfast.

The post went viral, getting over 400,000 views and more than 20,000 reactions. People commented on the video, with some discussing the rand manipulation situation. Others commented on how much certain things would cost, while some tried to explain that the value of items would still be the same. Currently, according to the Wise currency converter, the dollar is equal to R17.37.

A spaza shop owner shared a video showing how much food would cost if the rand value went up. Images: @itsmyfriend1

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the calculation

TikTok users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions:

@G Dropz explained:

"Guys, rand manipulation doesn't mean products will lose value, but cost the same price as in other countries, then some will depend on the country's value. E.g. if 1 fish is 2$, then in South Africa it will be R14."

@Ma$e said:

"We are going back to the real time where things were cheap and affordable 😏😏😏"

@COBOY driving academy(pty) joked:

"Then if our salary was 8k it will now be R750😩😂."

@khanyi 💌🦋 asked:

"When will this happen?"

@Jono added:

"Which means a girlfriend allowance will be R20 a month 👌."

@Nolo questioned:

"R7 000 salary will be R1 000 too?"

All about the rand manipulation

The Gauteng spaza shop owner shared the video on his TikTok page @itsmyfriend1, where he posts fun content. His calculation caused some commentors to bring up the rand manipulation, which has been a serious issue in South Africa.

According to the Sovereign Africa Ratings, banks in South Africa and abroad were found to be manipulating the rand between 2007 and 2013. Traders worked together to fix the price and volume of the rand against other currencies, mostly the US dollar.

This made imports more expensive and increased inflation, forcing the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates, which slowed economic growth. Some banks, like Standard Chartered and Citibank, paid fines after admitting their role. The practice hurt businesses and everyday people who rely on the currency market.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

