South African comedian Mpho Popps and the podcast hosts were discussing the influx of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals

In the latest episode of the People Need Comedy podcast, the team made allegations about how these shops are run

Social media users weighed in on the video clip, stating that this is what podcasts should be discussing, and raising awareness

Mpho Popps and the team discussed the growing number of Pakistanis who run the spaza shops. Image: Mphopopps

Source: Instagram

South African comedian Mpho Popps has discussed the growing trend of spaza shops being owned by foreign nationals.

Mpho and his co-hosts noted how these shops are often run in township or rural areas, and that they are rarely owned by the black people who reside there.

The People Need Comedy (PNC) podcast hosts alleged that Pakistanis run these spaza shop businesses across the country. They further claimed that the owners of the said shops eliminate black people if they run the shops themselves.

"Do you know how much gall you have to have, to leave your own country and come love in the blackest townships you can find. Pakistanis have decided to infiltrate the townships across the country. And then ban blacks from having spazas. And if they do have spazas, then they eliminate them," Mpho stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

There have been several incidents where children in several parts of the country have been hospitalised, and some have died after eating snacks bought from the spaza shops. There was outrage among the SA citizens, who called for the government to take action.

In his address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the spaza shop owners would need to own licenses to operate such shops, in a bid to curb incidences where rotten or spoiled food is sold to the community.

Mzansi has their say

Social media users reacted to the video clip shared by @Sello_Libram, and many seem to share the same sentiments:

@shaz_bantuza shared:

"At least these guys are talking about it. But we've been speaking, and kids have died."

@Qlyv_Mydear stated:

"This is what we should be discussing on a podcast I’d subscribe to and watch ads. This is the national dialogue; we need to talk about these things and take action. Stop buying and supporting their business, cut off the oxygen, and they will leave."

@bonganisonto argued:

"Truth is, SA is a blessed country & foreigners have seen that this land is filled with milk and honey and are uniting in a foreign land to possess it. SA'ns are not united, Deuteronomy 28:43-44. Foreigners will rule this land if we don't seek God's face and pray for beloved SA."

@LiyaWaModimo444 exclaimed:

"FINALLY the conversation is happening!"

Mpho Popps and wife reflect on wedding day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Popps reflected on his lovely traditional wedding to his wife, Latoya Mei

The beloved comedian shared beautiful throwback pictures from the ceremony, where they were surrounded by close friends and family

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their nuptials with heartfelt messages

Source: Briefly News