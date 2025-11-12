A Mzansi TikTok user showcased her striking before-and-after teeth results after trying a trending toothpaste that’s taking social media by storm

The woman’s post, featuring toothpaste, quickly went viral as viewers reacted to her noticeable transformation

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments, with many feeling inspired to try the toothpaste, while others questioned whether the results were real

A young Mzansi woman has caught the attention of social media users after sharing her impressive before-and-after results using the Colgate Optic White Purple Reveal toothpaste.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @tshiaaa, showcased the noticeable difference in the colour of her teeth, claiming that the product helped her achieve a whiter, brighter smile after just one use.

In the short TikTok clip, the content creator shared two visuals, one before brushing, where her teeth appeared slightly yellow, and another after brushing, revealing visibly whiter results. The video that was shared on 11 November 2025 quickly gained traction online, with users amazed by the transformation.

She captioned her post saying:

"The Colgate Optic White Purple Reveal Toothpaste is officially part of my routine. It works❤️💜."

In the clip, the TikTok user @tshiaaa added a playful note to her followers, saying, "Don’t say I didn’t plug you," and encouraged others to try the toothpaste for themselves.

The Colgate Optic White Purple Reveal toothpaste has been trending on TikTok for its purple-tinted formula, which is designed to neutralise yellow tones and enhance whiteness instantly. Many users have jumped on the trend, sharing their own results under the hashtag #ColgateOpticWhite.

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some eager to try the toothpaste, while others questioned the validity of the instant whitening effect.

Whether it’s lighting or formula magic, the product has certainly created buzz online, with the social media user @tshiaaa’s honest review helping Colgate’s viral toothpaste gain even more traction. Her glowing results have left many wondering if the Colgate Optic White Purple Reveal might just be the next big beauty essential in Mzansi.

SA reacts to woman's 'before and after' teeth transformation

South Africans reacted to the lady's 'before and after' teeth transformation by saying:

Rori said:

"Now this is what I call influencing. Ese dilo tse di “so-called influencers” are doing."

Dineo added:

"I am influenced!"

Nompumelelo wrote:

"I’ll definitely get the purple one. I noticed that the optic white is effective, but just needed something with a little kick. Thank you ☺️."

Owethu Zitha replied:

"Let me run and buy it 🏃."

User stated:

"O maka hle! Definitely trying it 🤌🏽."

Zee Manhica22 commented:

"Listen, I’m heading to the shops right now🫵."

Watch the video below:

