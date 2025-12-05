A young content creator started a series teaching people how to speak Afrikaans on TikTok

His lesson showed viewers how to say "Can I lend your pencil?" in Afrikaans

South Africans joked that it's December and they'll start learning in January

A young man recording himself teaching his followers Afrikaans. Images: @evan_jonk_15

Source: TikTok

A young content creator got people talking after he started teaching Afrikaans lessons on TikTok. The social media user who goes by the handle @evan_jonk_15 shared the video on 2 December 2025, where he first introduced himself, saying,

"Welcome to learning Afrikaans with Evan." He explained that he is Afrikaans, but one of the comments in his previous video said "I want to learn Afrikaans just for you," so he decided to start teaching.

His video was titled Part 1 of a new series, where the lesson covered how to say "Can I borrow your pencil?" in Afrikaans, which is "Kan ek jou potlood leen?" He broke it down, explaining that "can" and "kan" are the same; you just put a 'K' instead of a 'C' and make the 'A' sound longer. He ended the video by asking people to follow and let him know if they wanted to know more.

The video got many comments from people who found the timing funny. Since it's December and schools are closing, with final examinations done, many joked that nobody wants to start studying now. They mentioned that he should start again with these videos in January when the new year begins. However, others appreciated the lesson and said it was actually a good idea to start learning Afrikaans now to get ready for next year.

Some people asked for specific lessons, like learning common Afrikaans slang to communicate with their partners' friends. Others joked about borrowing pencils from everyone at work just to practise the new sentence they learned. The responses showed that while people were interested in learning the language, the festive season timing made it difficult for them to take the lessons seriously right now.

A high school student taking a picture at a fair. Images: @evan_jonk_15

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their thoughts and questions on TikToker @evan_jonk_15's clip:

@tiisetso_mogake said:

"Please take this seriously, we need more🥰🥰."

@nelisa_grootboom joked:

"I'll be borrowing a pencil the whole day at work tomorrow to everyone (in Afrikaans)!😂😂 Thank you for the lesson😂!"

@landilandz wrote:

"It's December 🥺🥺🥺Can we do this in Jan?"

@nknknkn71 commented:

"Nee seun, wat sal ek doen met n potlood in desember?😭"

@dee_ said:

"Hai hai, that's too long. We wanna learn, but December is here, bafo. We are coming 😂😂😂."

@queeney_ added:

"I'm so stressed 😭."

@taimifreedom pleaded:

"Can we start in January, please 😫."

@gugulakababa gushed:

"As long as you will be teaching us like you are teaching 3-year-olds, I'll follow you."

@whocares_ifimpretty said:

"No, I'll start tomorrow."

@rendy_ asked:

"Chommy, how do I say 'Can I have two brutal fruits'?"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More people ready for Dezemba

