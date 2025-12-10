A young TikTok content creator showed social media users the stunning human hair wig she bought from Takealot

She styled the natural-looking wig into a messy bun while showing what the back of the frontal wig looked like

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section in awe of what they saw on their screens

A woman showed off the wig she bought from Takealot. Images: @sandysithole3

Source: TikTok

A young woman named Sandy hopped onto her TikTok account and introduced hair and beauty enthusiasts the wig she bought from Takealot for R1 779. Her purchase stunned a few members of the online community, who shared their two cents.

Sandy, who posted her video on 13 October, 2025, shared with those interested that the name of the item was the following: VSP glueless 20-inch curly wig Brazilian human hair - 13x4 HD lace frontal wig. Sandy tied the wig into a messy bun and gave people a glimpse of the back, which looked just as natural.

Pros and cons of wearing a frontal wig

Perculiar Perfection shared the good and the bad of sporting a frontal wig:

Pros

Versatility: Frontals offer room to experiment with countless styles, from deep side parts and two braids to half-up, half-down looks or a sleek, pulled-back finish.

Natural look: If you want the appearance of a natural hairline that stays convincing, frontals are the best option.

Cons

Maintenance: For beginners, it may be easier to visit a stylist for upkeep or choose a closure wig instead. Caring for a wig largely comes down to preserving the lace, and frontals require more time and commitment to maintain properly.

The most common frontal sizes are 13x4 and 13x6. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Takealot wig impresses South Africans

Local social media users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts on the stunning wig Sandy showed off in her viral video. Others also commented on how gorgeous the young woman looked in the wig.

@lamshengukabhayi wrote under the post:

"Two of my wigs are from there, and let me tell you, honey, they ate."

@sthabile_mbatha dished out compliments, adding:

"Does the beauty come with that, my dear?"

@nozipho_35 told the online community:

"Out of all the ones I've seen, this is what I'm actually looking for. Wow, it looks so good."

@nktla131 positively shared:

"Takealot is doing things, shem. I bought my wig there and girl, 10/10."

@user396232444624, on the other hand, had a bad experience with an online purchase, writing:

"You trusted them, and here I paid for a new phone but did not receive it."

@ladyinwhite__ pleaded with Sandy:

"Chomi, please post the exact reseller you used because my experience was totally different. Tjo, I got a factory fault wig. I wanted to cry."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Sandy's account below:

3 Other stories about Takealot purchases

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman expressed regret after buying a R1 500 shoe cabinet. Internet users gathered under the post with questions about her unique online purchase.

reported that a woman expressed regret after buying a R1 500 shoe cabinet. Internet users gathered under the post with questions about her unique online purchase. A TikTok user shared a video of her mother ordering a tiny fender lamp after only trusting the product's photo without reading the description. Viewers shared their own online shopping mistakes and laughed at the blunder.

In 2023, a woman was impressed with a synthetic wig that she bought for R400. The natural-looking wig wowed online users, who discussed the product's affordability and quality in the comments.

Source: Briefly News