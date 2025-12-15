A gent’s in-store experience highlighted the strict and exclusive process involved in purchasing a Birkin bag from Hermès

Social media users reacted strongly, sharing mixed opinions about the brand’s wish list system and luxury buying rules

The viral clip quickly drew millions of views, fueling debate over whether the iconic handbag is worth the wait

A gent has sparked widespread online conversation after sharing a video detailing the lengthy, exclusive process of buying a Birkin bag from the luxury fashion house Hermès.

In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the man is seen inside a Hermès store in the United Kingdom explaining that he would like to purchase a Birkin bag. According to him, the sales assistant immediately informed him that the iconic handbag is not available for direct purchase.

Curious, he asked whether he could buy six Birkin bags on the same day if he wanted to, to which the assistant responded with a firm "no."

She went on to explain that Birkin bags are not sold off the shelf and are only available through a wish list system. The gent asked to be added to the wish list but was told that even signing up does not guarantee approval. He was advised that customers must wait to see if they are granted access to purchase one of the highly sought-after bags.

Determined to make it happen, the gent then spoke to a store specialist, who offered further guidance. She explained that the best way to increase his chances would be to book an appointment in Paris, preferably a day in advance. According to her, customers who follow this process may be offered a bag during their appointment.

The man shared that he intended to buy the Birkin bags as a Christmas gift for his wife, a detail that added to the interest around the video that was posted on 12 December 2025 on TikTok by @norejectionguy.

Online users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Some were stunned by the strict buying process, while others joked that luxury clearly comes with luxury rules. Many said the social media user @norejectionguy's video offered rare insight into the exclusivity behind one of the world’s most famous handbags.

The clip continues to gain traction, gathering over 30.3 million views along with thousands of likes and comments in just three days of its publication, as peeps debate whether the Birkin bag is worth the effort and wait.

Online users react to the Birkin bag buying process

Social media users took to the comment section to crack jokes, while some expressed their thoughts on the Birkin bag, saying:

NarutoSasuke said:

"Imagine working there and getting paid to not sell anything😂."

LovelyLuna wrote:

"Do they not want a sale?"

Nikita Pashkov stated:

"The worst customer service you could have asked for."

Birkin's mom expressed:

"You can’t just demand a Birkin bag; it’s literally a wait list, and others, possibly hundreds of people, could want the bag you want. Hermes wants relationships with customers, not just grab and go."

