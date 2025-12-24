Game stores have more to offer South African shoppers during the festive season, which goes beyond price-cutting

The retailer shared details about its service that is aimed at saving customers from stressful shopping

South Africans typically get busy with festive gatherings, often including last-minute shopping, and Game is making sure that it will be as smooth as possible in 2025

Game South Africa took steps to make sure that their customers would have the best grocery shopping experience. The retailer has a service in stores that is aimed at making shopping faster for people.

Game offers a service for easier last-minute shopping. Image: Game / Supplied

Game impressed South Africans with their Black Friday deals, and they highlighted the way they are making shopping easier for customers throughout the festive season. The retailer made it possible for South Africans to do their shopping without worrying about the last-minute rush.

Aside from the money, shoppers spend a lot of time going through the store and picking every item. The December season is the time for many people to do their festive shopping, making bargains a necessity.

How to use Game Click and Collect

With Click and Collect, Game makes it possible for people to shop and deal without leaving their homes. The retailer offers a click-and-collect option on their website. Customers are able to shop online, choose the exact items, and collect them on location at the nearest game. The retailer made grocery collection as simple as possible so that customers can shop online as normal and then select the pickup option when entering delivery details.

The majority of items at Game are available for pickup. Products available for online shopping will be indicated on the website. Game has a variety of specials that customers can take advantage of from the comfort of their homes with the click-and-collect options.

Game has a mid-month sale until 24 December to help people stock up for Christmas. For parents who are thinking ahead, Game has back-to-school deals for 2026. The sale is valid until February 2026, and people can begin stocking up on necessities, including back-to-school classics. Another big sale that game has is the end-of-year price drop, where customers can get a final markdown.

Where to pick up Game groceries

Click and Collect orders placed before 11:00 a.m. on Game's site will be ready after 2:00 p.m. the next day. To ensure that people get the correct order, customers supply the cell phone number of the person collecting on the day after choosing someone else. The person collecting or receiving an email with a unique code that will be used at the collection. Pickup locations are indicated by blue arrows directing customers to the pickup desk.

No need for big trolleys with Game's pick-up service. Image: Waldo Swiegers

