“Looks Like Your Grandma’s Sitting Room”: Woman Turns Front Yard into Chicken Restaurant
- A woman in Gauteng transformed her front yard into a chicken restaurant for guests and walk-ins
- The establishment has Ndebele-inspired patterns on the outside and inspirational quotes painted on the inside
- She explained that she wanted to give the place a homey feel, or as if someone was visiting their grandmother's house
A woman in the Sedibeng region of Gauteng shared how she transformed her front yard into a homey restaurant called The Sitting Room Café. The establishment catered to both guests at her backpackers-inspired accommodation, Ewakanda Backpackers, and local walk-ins.
The TikTok post was the second video she shared, showing the restaurant's progress. In the first video, viewers saw the woman sorting out the foundation by extending the carport and painting the zinc structure's exterior with Ndebele-inspired patterns. In Part 2, the TikTok user laid artificial grass inside and started painting the interior, creating fun patterns and adding inspiring quotes to the walls.
The restaurant owner shared that she decided to specialise in chicken meals, including sticky wings and chips, as well as grilled chicken with traditional sides.
"You can enjoy it in this beautiful room that looks like your grandma's sitting room, which was the entire feel that we were going for.
"We are now open for business! Everyone is welcome. Just bring your good vibes, artistic soul, and curiosity."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Ewakanda Backpackers' account below:
