A woman in Gauteng transformed her front yard into a chicken restaurant for guests and walk-ins

The establishment has Ndebele-inspired patterns on the outside and inspirational quotes painted on the inside

She explained that she wanted to give the place a homey feel, or as if someone was visiting their grandmother's house

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman showed how she transformed her front yard to create a chicken restaurant. Images: @ewakanda_backpackers

Source: TikTok

A woman in the Sedibeng region of Gauteng shared how she transformed her front yard into a homey restaurant called The Sitting Room Café. The establishment catered to both guests at her backpackers-inspired accommodation, Ewakanda Backpackers, and local walk-ins.

The TikTok post was the second video she shared, showing the restaurant's progress. In the first video, viewers saw the woman sorting out the foundation by extending the carport and painting the zinc structure's exterior with Ndebele-inspired patterns. In Part 2, the TikTok user laid artificial grass inside and started painting the interior, creating fun patterns and adding inspiring quotes to the walls.

The restaurant owner shared that she decided to specialise in chicken meals, including sticky wings and chips, as well as grilled chicken with traditional sides.

"You can enjoy it in this beautiful room that looks like your grandma's sitting room, which was the entire feel that we were going for.

"We are now open for business! Everyone is welcome. Just bring your good vibes, artistic soul, and curiosity."

The woman showed the interior and exterior of her new restaurant. Images: @ewakanda_backpackers

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ewakanda Backpackers' account below:

3 Other stories about outdoor transformations

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African homeowner showed the 'highway' his dog had created as it ran back and forth outside. He then transformed the area to hide the patches in the grass with custom slabs.

reported that a South African homeowner showed the 'highway' his dog had created as it ran back and forth outside. He then transformed the area to hide the patches in the grass with custom slabs. A South African woman living in a local township transformed her small yard into a Greek-like oasis, creating her own Santorini. She impressed many members of the online community.

A local couple in Benoni transformed their backyard into a Bali-inspired paradise. They tackled the project themselves, from dismantling furniture with the wrong tools to one of them falling in the pool.

Source: Briefly News