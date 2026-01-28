A woman’s reaction to early iPhone 18 Pro rumours sparked a relatable conversation about tech fatigue

The discussion touched on how consumers are struggling to keep up with constant releases while prices remain high

What resonated most was the idea that waiting for the latest model often leads to never upgrading at all

With rumours already swirling about the iPhone 18, many are starting to ask whether smartphones are evolving too quickly for everyday users to enjoy.

A South African woman has sparked debate online after sharing her thoughts on the iPhone 18 Pro 2026 concept, questioning how quickly new devices are being introduced. TikTok user @xaviismkhosi1 posted the video on 27 January 2026, reacting with disbelief that discussions about the iPhone 18 were already circulating, despite the iPhone 17 having been released only a few months earlier. In the video, she openly shared her shock and frustration, pointing out how overwhelming it feels for consumers trying to keep up with Apple’s rapid upgrade cycle.

The conversation comes at a time when smartphone prices remain high, and many users are holding onto devices longer. With rumours suggesting the iPhone 18 could feature a shifted Dynamic Island, variable aperture cameras, and new colour options like burgundy, purple, and brown, excitement is mixed with fatigue. While there have been no confirmed price increases, the possibility of Apple splitting the launch between September 2026 and early 2027 adds to the sense that upgrades are becoming constant rather than meaningful.

iPhone upgrade fatigue

The video by user @xaviismkhosi1 gained attention because it reflected how many people feel about tech consumption today. Several viewers agreed that waiting for the latest iPhone often means never buying one at all, as there is always a newer model around the corner. The discussion highlighted how consumers are starting to prioritise value and longevity over chasing every update.

Mzansi responded with mixed emotions, from amusement to frustration, as people shared similar experiences of feeling pressured to upgrade. The moment turned into a broader reflection on consumer habits, reminding many that choosing a device that works for you matters more than keeping up with release cycles.

What did Mzansi say?

Suze_Nelumbo said:

“I got stuck on 15. 😩 I can’t keep up with iPhone. 😮‍💨 My next phone is Samsung. 🤞🏼I cannot!”

Peter_Sive said:

“I'll just stick to buying Apple Munch for now...”

Young Ho said:

“Maturing is realising you just need to find your favourite iPhone and settle down.”

Tido said:

“Someone asked me why I just bought a 16, and I said at this point I am buying what I like. If I chase models, I will never have a phone.”

Sthembele said:

“I’ve probably had 4 iPhones in my life. I only change it when it's either dead or lost. 😂 Singaphela. 😩”

Retshepile_M said:

“Let me tell you, people are going to buy it. I went looking for 17, and it was sold out. 😭😭 I had the audacity to ask who is buying these phones, and the assistant told me, and I quote, ‘people come in here buying 3 phones and more at a time’ I still think about that. 😭😂😂”

Miss M said:

“Every year, we will upgrade. 😩😩 And I am still on 11, but I have hope. 😂😂 I will use iPhone 20.”

Vento TK Shalang said:

“I'm waiting for iPhone 51. I'll keep using my Huawei P40 Lite.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

