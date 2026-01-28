An American endurance walker from Hawaii is walking from Cape Agulhas in South Africa to Cairo in Egypt

Eddie Bond started his journey on 7 September 2025, originally expecting it to take two to three years

The walker shared that he's not afraid despite friends warning him about danger, saying he feels honoured to experience Africa

An American man walking the entire length of Africa has opened up about his incredible journey after completing over 100 days on foot.

Eddie Bond, originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, started his epic walk from Cape Agulhas in South Africa to Cairo, Egypt, on 7 September 2025, and recently reached Zimbabwe after passing through South Africa and Botswana.

In a video shared on 26 January 2026 on a YouTube channel, Bond explained what inspired him to take on such a massive challenge. He said his favourite movie as a kid was The Gods Must Be Crazy, which follows a bushman from the Kalahari returning a coke bottle to the gods by walking to the end of the earth. The film was full of animals, adventure, and unbelievable sights, and it made him want to visit Africa ever since.

Bond shared that most Americans have never been to Africa and probably never will because it's so far away, and there's a lot of fear about visiting the continent. With 54 countries to choose from, he looked at a map and decided he wanted to walk from Cape to Cairo. He wanted to see Victoria Falls, climb Kilimanjaro, and experience as much of Africa as possible.

When Bond told his friends about his plan, they thought he was crazy and asked if he was afraid. He said he's not afraid at all and feels grateful and honoured to get the opportunity. He believes that as far as he knows, no American has ever walked across Africa, but he's not trying to be the first. He just feels grateful to be an ambassador from his country, visiting so many different nations and meeting people from various cultures.

How far has Bond walked in Africa?

After 102 days of walking, Bond has already covered close to 3,000 kilometres. When he left home, he told everyone he'd see them in 2028, expecting the journey to take two to three years. However, as he mentioned in the video on the YouTube channel, @culxuremag, his pace has surprised him, and if it continues, he believes he might finish in about a year or maybe a year and a half.

Bond admitted he doesn't have a rigid plan. He knows he's heading to Victoria Falls from Bulawayo, then to Lusaka after that, but that's all he really knows.

In Botswana, locals gave him a Setswana name, calling him Motsamai, which means "the walker." He learned to say "Ke biriwa Motsamai," meaning "I am the walker," which he thought was incredibly cool. Bond hopes his journey will challenge long-held fears and misconceptions about Africa.

