A TikTok page posted footage of a damaged taxi in Johannesburg barreling down the road with its front smashed in

The clip showed the out-of-control taxi swerving and crashing into a Kia vehicle waiting at a red traffic light

South Africans questioned why the taxi wasn't towed after its accident and debated whether the Kia driver should have moved forward

A video of a severely damaged taxi moving through Johannesburg streets has left South Africans confused and concerned about road safety. The clip was shared by TikToker @jamo_sturgis on 13 December 2025, showing the shocking incident.

The footage started with a Kia vehicle stopped at a red traffic light, waiting patiently for it to turn green. Suddenly, a taxi with a completely damaged front end came into view. The front of the taxi was smashed in, the driver's door was damaged, and the windscreen glass was shattered. It was unclear what had caused the damage, but the taxi was clearly in no condition to be on the road.

Despite its damaged state, the taxi continued moving straight ahead in its lane before suddenly swerving sideways slightly. It then started heading directly towards the Kia vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light on the opposite side of the road. When the Kia driver noticed the taxi barreling towards them, they attempted to reverse to get out of the way.

However, because there was another vehicle behind the Kia, the driver couldn't reverse far enough or fast enough to avoid the collision. The damaged taxi slammed into the front of the Kia, ripping off the bumper as it continued moving forward without stopping or slowing down at all.

What made the situation even more disturbing was that passengers could be seen inside the taxi, along with the driver, who was sitting in the driver seat. He appeared to be conscious and awake.

The video sparked a huge debate in the comments section. Many people questioned why the taxi was allowed to continue driving after whatever accident had damaged it so severely in the first place.

Mzansi debates the damaged taxi

Social media users shared their thoughts on what the drivers could have done differently on TikToker @jamo_sturgis's video:

@filoe2214 suggested:

"He needed a handbrake turn, that's all."

@tk explained:

"The guy inside the taxi can't control the paddles, as you can see that the taxi is from the accident."

@bongza083_mtshali criticised:

"The person of the Kia is way too slow, should've got on first gear and gone left with a bit of speed."

@baddesthomie said:

"He wasn't supposed to reverse."

@user shared:

"At least the driver of a small car thought of reversing."

@rotondwa questioned:

"So the person waits for the taxi to get that close when he or she had the whole chance to go forward."

@thibler joked:

"The other driver thought it was AI 🤣🤣🤣"

