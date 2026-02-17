A woman shared content about her experience starting to organise her wedding as a 2027 bride

The lady gave people a good look at her wedding venue shopping experience in the Western Cape so far

The bride-to-be gave people a good idea of what it cost to get married in Cape Town

A woman posted a TikTok photo post letting people know that she was in disbelief how much it takes to make a wedding happen. The lady posted about her search for a wedding venue.

The woman wants to get married in Cape Town and she collected various quotes. She posted content that provided accurate prices for weddings in the Mother City.

In a TikTok video, a woman @momentsbyjamie looking forward to getting married showed people that finding a venue proved to be challenging. The lady was looking to have a wedding in a breathtaking venue. She received quotes for wedding packages that included a number of guests as well as a few nights' stay at a hotel. One of the highest quotes she received was for more than half a million at R600k. The less expenses wedding rings cost a minimum of 105,000. Most of the quotes did not include catering and only covered the venue cost as well as accommodation for guests. See the prices of wedding packages below:

South Africa amazed by wedding prices

Many thought that the video of the wedding venue quotes were unbelievable. People were floored by how much money couples get charged to get hitched. Read people's comments:

natashainnorway commented:

"This is absolutely crazy! We are getting married in Greece (I’m South African, husband is half Norwegian, Half Greek). I sent an email to a venue in Athens (like on the outskirts of Athens) and they were €30 000 (that’s around R570 000) just for the venue, I was like yeah no thanks 😂"

Shan the poster wrote:

"Paid just over 40k for our BEAUTIFUL venue for 50pax. Includes cake + DJ, and other odds and ends. Perks of KZN ✨"

HUNDER&LOVE was stunned:

"Listen it’s hectic!! 😭 What we are finding depending on your guest count , couples are actually hiring places like this and it actually works out cheaper. Wine farm prices are nuts."

Danielle Walker shared:

"I’m an Eastern Cape bride to be and just booked a venue for 150 guests, exclusive use of the entire farm and chapel. Decor and furniture and honeymoon suite for R55k 😂😂"

Nomfundo_M | Content Creator🦋 was floored:

"This whole time I thought wedding venues are like R20k-R80k no matter the city😭 I’m so naive😭"

Ash M - Psychologist said:

"😳😭Girl, just come to my village in the North West. The cooking will be totally free, community-led [sticker]"

Tarryn Abrahams shared:

"Girl it's ghetto out here, Nov 2026 bride here and when I first started looking I was humbled by a R500k quote for just the venue, nothing else!"

Sammy added:

"These prices cannot be for South Africans 😩"

