A woman got her money's worth at a Midrand guesthouse. Images: @just_exploring0

While relocating, a content creator in search of a guesthouse found an affordable one in Presidents Palace, an accommodation with luxurious apartment- and hotel-style rooms. She found that she only had to pay R400 per night for the large space and amazing quality.

The content creator, @just_exploring0, took to her TikTok account on 3 January 2026 to share more information about the welcoming space in President Park, Midrand. She noted that there was a gym, an office space, and a shared kitchen, among other things. A pro tip she provided was to book a room with an en-suite.

"I think you guys should check it out. It's very affordable."

Take a look at the TikTok video posted below:

More about Presidents Palace

According to the website, Presidents Palace can accommodate up to 21 guests, offering the choice of a king, queen, double, or single beds, private balconies, and high-quality luxury linen, depending on the room. It is also suitable for hosting 300 guests, offering "a setting of unparalleled refinement."

The Presidents Palace also welcomes furry friends, stating that it has secure, on-site kennels, open garden spaces for pets to run free, and a family-friendly atmosphere where children can interact with dogs, rabbits, and different kinds of birds, such as quails and lovebirds.

Presidents Palace is located in the business hub of Midrand. Image: @presidents_palace

Source: Instagram

