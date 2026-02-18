“It’s Very Affordable”: Woman Shows Midrand’s R400 per Night ‘Presidential’ Luxe Stay
- A content creator discovered an affordable luxury guesthouse in Midrand, Johannesburg
- The accommodation featured a gym, office space, and pet-friendly amenities for an enjoyable stay
- The woman described the place as affordable and encouraged people to check it out
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
While relocating, a content creator in search of a guesthouse found an affordable one in Presidents Palace, an accommodation with luxurious apartment- and hotel-style rooms. She found that she only had to pay R400 per night for the large space and amazing quality.
The content creator, @just_exploring0, took to her TikTok account on 3 January 2026 to share more information about the welcoming space in President Park, Midrand. She noted that there was a gym, an office space, and a shared kitchen, among other things. A pro tip she provided was to book a room with an en-suite.
"I think you guys should check it out. It's very affordable."
Take a look at the TikTok video posted below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
More about Presidents Palace
According to the website, Presidents Palace can accommodate up to 21 guests, offering the choice of a king, queen, double, or single beds, private balconies, and high-quality luxury linen, depending on the room. It is also suitable for hosting 300 guests, offering "a setting of unparalleled refinement."
The Presidents Palace also welcomes furry friends, stating that it has secure, on-site kennels, open garden spaces for pets to run free, and a family-friendly atmosphere where children can interact with dogs, rabbits, and different kinds of birds, such as quails and lovebirds.
3 Other stories about affordable getaways
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showcased a hidden accommodation gem for under R800, which looked like Greece was transported to Pretoria.
- A young man shared that he paid an affordable R3 500 for his two-day trip to Mozambique, creating intrigue in the comment section.
- A woman from Johannesburg documented her trip to Durban and shared a breakdown of the cost.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za