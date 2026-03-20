A South African TikToker posed as a blind woman and dropped money in public to see how complete strangers would react when no one was watching

What the hidden camera caught was deeply disappointing, as most strangers walked straight past without stopping to help or say a single word to her

The moment that broke Mzansi was when certain strangers spotted the dropped cash, saw that she appeared blind, and simply pocketed it without any hesitation

Some social experiments restore your faith in people, but one particular experiment did not.

South Africans taking advantage of a 'blind' person and taking their money. Images: @its.ashante

Source: TikTok

TikToker @its.ashante posted a throwback clip on 19 March 2026 that has Mzansi feeling some type of way. She pretended to be blind and dropped money in public to see what strangers would do. Nobody came out of it looking good.

The setup was straightforward, and the results were anything but. Ashante acted as if she were visually impaired and let cash drop from her pockets in a public space. A hidden camera caught everything. The public had no idea they were being tested, and it showed.

Nobody even tried

Not one person stopped to return the money. People walked past, saw the cash on the ground, saw a blind woman nearby and kept it moving. No tap on the shoulder. No “excuse me, you dropped something.” Nothing.

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That was already hard enough to watch. Then it got worse. Some people saw the money, clocked that she could not see, and picked it up for themselves. All this was done with no hesitation or guilt. Just straight into the pocket and gone. The audacity of it is what really got people.

It was not just about being unhelpful. It was a choice to take from someone who had no way of stopping them. That is a different thing entirely.

See the the experiment in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi slams the strangers

@duds commented:

“My conscience would never let me take the money.”

@Sibongile_Malaza said:

“Yoh! I’m so disappointed.”

@Kimberly Shangase wrote:

“😩I'm broke, but I would give it back.”

@Kgzee😍 noted:

“It's a disgrace to see that people are so cruel. 😔”

@deva_kiwi 🥝 said:

“I'd take one and give the rest. Times are tough, but guilt is still there. 😩”

@@ life unfiltered commented:

“How would you do that? 😅 I love money, but some things are just cursing yourself.”

An image of Ashante, the lady behind the social experiment. Image: @its.ashante

Source: TikTok

More pranks on Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a TikToker staged a fake phone call at a community tap, making it sound like a husband had just sent her R10,000 while his wife stood nearby fetching water.

previously reported that a TikToker staged a fake phone call at a community tap, making it sound like a husband had just sent her R10,000 while his wife stood nearby fetching water. A local woman shared a TikTok video of how she and a man pranked staff members at a McDonald's restaurant.

A content creator bought a KFC meal and swapped the cooked chicken with raw chicken from a grocery store before returning to complain to the staff.

A woman’s DIY attempt at installing fake braces quickly spiralled into a painful ordeal, sparking widespread concern online.

A prank by Mzansi’s Greatest Family tricked the father and created a hilarious, tense moment that entertained viewers.

Source: Briefly News