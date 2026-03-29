A Durban-based HIV cure trial led by UKZN's Professor Thumbi Ndung'u has produced promising results

The trial, the first HIV cure clinical trial ever conducted on the African continent, focused exclusively on women

The results were presented at a major international conference in San Francisco and have been described as a significant step forward

Professor Thumbi Ndung'u from the UKZN. Images: chs.ukzn

Source: UGC

South Africa has taken a remarkable step forward in the fight against HIV, and the news is giving researchers and patients around the world real reason to feel hopeful. The UKZN College of Health Sciences shared the results of a groundbreaking HIV cure trial conducted in Durban, making it the first of its kind ever carried out on the African continent.

The findings from the UKZN trial were presented at the 2025 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in San Francisco, USA. The trial was led by Professor Thumbi Ndung'u from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who also serves as director for basic and translational science at the Africa Health Research Institute. The study enrolled 20 women, a deliberate and important choice given that women are disproportionately affected by HIV yet are often left out of cure-related research. The approach used in the trial is called combination immunotherapy.

Participants were started on antiretroviral therapy very soon after contracting HIV, and once the virus was under control, they were given immune-boosting treatment to help their bodies fight the virus more effectively on their own. They then stopped taking their medication under close medical supervision to see if their immune systems could keep the virus suppressed without it.

The results showed that 30% of participants, six out of 20, were able to stay off HIV treatment for nearly a year. Four participants, making up 20%, remained off treatment for the full 55 weeks of the trial. Even more encouragingly, those four individuals have continued without medication for an average of one and a half years since the trial ended and are still being closely monitored.

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Professor Ndung'u was honest about the fact that the approach did not work for most participants, but said studying the 20% who did control the virus on their own will be key to developing better strategies going forward. He also pointed out that the trial proved complex HIV cure research can be successfully carried out in resource-limited settings, which is where the need is greatest.

Professor Busisiwe Ncama, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences at UKZN, said the trial was a landmark achievement that brings hope to millions and paves the way for future HIV cure strategies.

A medical practitioner opening up a medical packaging. Images: @labwork

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Source: Briefly News