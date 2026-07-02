Mpumalanga farm stall Jouber en Suens Padstal put their Orange (Groot Lemoen) landmark in South Africa's Schoemanskloof valley

They hauled the massive novelty architecture, which acts as a massive roadside magnet for customers

The unveiling sparked joy and community pride, and the spectacle evoked deep nostalgia for many road-trippers

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Joubert & Seuns Padstal used a giant Orange to mark their location. Image: Joubert en Seuns Padstal

Source: Facebook

Recently, in the Schoemanskloof valley of South Africa's Lowveld, Joubert en Seuns Padstal celebrated the installation of their iconic "Big Orange" (Groot Lemoen) landmark. The massive roadside structure was carefully transported and set up to catch the eye of passing travellers.

Joubert en Seuns Padstal chose a massive orange structure as a visual attraction for the modern business. In an age filled with quick digital adverts, a tall, brightly colored piece of unusual physical architecture stands out. The idea behind the giant orange is as simple as the farm stall instructed people:

"Turn in at the orange, stop, take a photo, walk in the store and pack your car chock-a-block full."

By providing a memorable, easy-to-photograph attraction, Joubert en Seuns turns passing drivers into buying customers. The drone footage showed the bright contrast of the orange against the valley in a display that could give the best billboard a run for its money. Watch the video by clicking here.

The Joubert en Seuns Padstal store is beloved by many people. Image: Joubert en Seuns Padstal

Source: Facebook

SA adores Joubert en Seuns Padstal landmark

The reveal of Joubert en Seuns Padstal's big orange brought a strong sense of community pride and shared memories. Travellers and locals shared happy stories of road trips, full of excitement over the landmark's clean, colourful state. Read the comments below

Petrus En Jeanet Swanepoel shared their love for Joubert en Seuns Padstal:

"Always a great place to stop. People are friendly and a great selection of items to purchase. We always have fruit in the house, and we enjoy your products."

Christine Viviers-Seierlein was also impressed by the farm stall:

"Wow, this is very special! We drive, you never miss."

Hester Keulder appreciated the upgrade by Joubert en Seuns Padstal:

"Must say I was used to the old shop just before Nelspruit before I moved out of Nelspruit. When I last visited Nelspruit again, I happened to see you on the Schoemanskloof road, but now we won't miss it at all."

Alda de Lange loved the landmark:

"Now you are even more visible with such a beautiful entrance. Thank you for the road that is safer in your area. "

Marlien Van Heerden Joubert said:

"Yes, they have made the drive-in at their place beautiful now."

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Source: Briefly News