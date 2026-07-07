“You’re the Next Victim”: Mzansi Jokes After Fan Gets Mouthful From ‘Jonasi’ in Instagram Video
- Sports marketing personality Nikita Persadh met The Polygamist star Sdumo Mtshali in person and shared the moment on Instagram
- She joked that meeting him felt like meeting a real cheater, referencing his role as Jonasi Gomora on the hit Netflix telenovela
- Mzansi flooded her comment section, teasing her for holding onto their hug a little longer than expected
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Sports marketing personality Nikita Persadh bumped into The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali and joked online that he smells just like his cheating character.
Persadh posted the clip on Instagram with a cheeky caption about the actor. She said meeting him felt exciting because his character is loved and hated. In the clip, Mtshali joked that women have sent him angry messages since the show aired. He said it was funny that a woman was excited to meet him anyway.
Mzansi reacts to the awkward hug
Persadh then hugged Mtshali for a few seconds longer than expected, and viewers noticed immediately. Comments flooded her post, teasing her for holding onto the hug too long. One follower joked she seemed ready to become the next woman in his story. Another said she clearly enjoyed the moment and did not want to let go.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The clip comes as The Polygamist continues to dominate conversations across South Africa and beyond. Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy businessman whose secret affairs destroy his marriage. The Netflix telenovela is based on Sue Nyathi’s popular novel of the same name.
Since its release in June, the show has topped charts in dozens of countries worldwide. Viewers online have debated Jonasi’s character, calling him charming yet impossible to trust. Mtshali’s real-life meeting with Persadh added a lighter moment to the ongoing buzz.
Many fans said the clip proved just how much the show has taken over Mzansi. Persadh has not commented further on the viral reaction to her post. Mtshali also has not addressed the exchange publicly since the clip surfaced online.
Watch the video below:
More about The Polygamist
- Netflix dropped a hilarious TikTok mashup linking global pop star and actor Joe Jonas to The Polygamist character, Jonasi Gomora.
- South Africans praised a UK podcaster after he reacted to the popular Netflix series The Polygamist.
- A Facebook post sparks debate after a viewer backs a popular Netflix storyline.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za