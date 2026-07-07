Sports marketing personality Nikita Persadh met The Polygamist star Sdumo Mtshali in person and shared the moment on Instagram

She joked that meeting him felt like meeting a real cheater, referencing his role as Jonasi Gomora on the hit Netflix telenovela

Mzansi flooded her comment section, teasing her for holding onto their hug a little longer than expected

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Screenshots taken from Nikita Persadh's encounter with 'Jonasi.' Images: Nikita Persadh

Source: Instagram

Sports marketing personality Nikita Persadh bumped into The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali and joked online that he smells just like his cheating character.

Persadh posted the clip on Instagram with a cheeky caption about the actor. She said meeting him felt exciting because his character is loved and hated. In the clip, Mtshali joked that women have sent him angry messages since the show aired. He said it was funny that a woman was excited to meet him anyway.

Mzansi reacts to the awkward hug

Persadh then hugged Mtshali for a few seconds longer than expected, and viewers noticed immediately. Comments flooded her post, teasing her for holding onto the hug too long. One follower joked she seemed ready to become the next woman in his story. Another said she clearly enjoyed the moment and did not want to let go.

The clip comes as The Polygamist continues to dominate conversations across South Africa and beyond. Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy businessman whose secret affairs destroy his marriage. The Netflix telenovela is based on Sue Nyathi’s popular novel of the same name.

Since its release in June, the show has topped charts in dozens of countries worldwide. Viewers online have debated Jonasi’s character, calling him charming yet impossible to trust. Mtshali’s real-life meeting with Persadh added a lighter moment to the ongoing buzz.

Many fans said the clip proved just how much the show has taken over Mzansi. Persadh has not commented further on the viral reaction to her post. Mtshali also has not addressed the exchange publicly since the clip surfaced online.

Watch the video below:

More about The Polygamist

Source: Briefly News