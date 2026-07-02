Netflix dropped a hilarious TikTok mashup linking global pop star and actor Joe Jonas to The Polygamist character, Jonasi Gomora

The clever edit pieces together dramatic scenes of Joyce Gomora and Matipa Nkosi screaming "Jonasi" and "Jo," making it sound exactly like the singer's name

The video went viral after the Jonas Brothers singer himself shared the clip with a hilarious caption, jokingly calling the streaming giant out

Joe Jonas reacted to Netflix's hilarious ‘The Polygamist’ crossover video. Images: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, sdumo.mtshali/ Instagram

Source: UGC

In a crossover that absolutely nobody saw coming, Netflix has left netizens in stitches after dropping a hilarious mashup video connecting American pop star Joe Jonas to South Africa's latest viral sensation, Jonasi Gomora.

The streaming giant took to its official TikTok page on 1 July 2026 to share a brilliant piece of comedic editing that brings together global Hollywood royalty and Mzansi's top-tier drama. The video seamlessly blends scenes from Netflix’s hit local series The Polygamist, focusing on the chaotic life of lead character Jonasi Gomora, portrayed by the talented Sdumo Mtshali.

In the clever clip, editors gathered various high-tension scenes where Jonasi’s fiery onscreen partners, Joyce Gomora (played by Gugu Gumede) and Matipa Nkosi (played by Kwanele Mthethwa), continuously call out his name. By playfully twisting the audio, the mashup makes the frantic shouts of "Jonasi" and his shortened nickname "Jo" sound precisely like "Jonas" and "Joe."

Netflix posted a hilarious Joe Jonas and Jonasi Gomora crossover video. Images: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, sdumo.mtshali/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Making the moment even better, the video appeared to have been originally discovered and shared by the Jonas Brothers frontman himself. Caught completely off guard by his unexpected cameo in South African polygamous drama, the international singer reposted the clip with a witty, viral caption of his own: "Ummm, Netflix, I just wanna talk."

The brilliant marketing stunt rides on the massive wave of success currently enjoyed by The Polygamist, which has taken the globe by storm since its highly anticipated release on 12 June. The show’s gripping storyline and dramatic relationship dynamics have kept it firmly rooted on trending charts, but this international comedic twist has pushed its popularity to new heights.

Fans and viewers have been left completely amused by the interaction, flooding the comment section to praise Netflix's creative marketing team and Joe Jonas for being such a good sport. With local television continuing to make international waves, Mzansi is thoroughly enjoying seeing global stars getting locked into South African pop culture.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Social media reacts to Netflix video

The comment section erupted in laughter, and couldn't get over the clever clip. Read some of the comments below.

NeoNthepha was in stitches:

"Who did this edit?"

rihmag_42 reacted:

"Oh, what a masterpiece!"

Saffiyah laughed;

"Hahahaha! Nooo, who made this? I can’t breathe. PS, it’s perfect."

shayshay said:

"Imagine if Joe Jonas guest-starred in season 2 as Jonasi’s investor?"

Millie Mwihaki was amused:

"Omg, this is not the crossover I expected. This is gold!"

Malaika reacted:

"I can't believe this is happening!!"

Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa dance together

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa enjoying quality time together.

Fans of The Polygamist had a pleasant surprise watching the two on-screen rivals dancing together, and couldn't help but admire their striking beauty.

Source: Briefly News