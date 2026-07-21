A young boy went viral online after recreating scenes from the hit drama Shaka iLembe at home

His family joined the fun, playing supporting characters in his backyard performance

Social media users begged for the talented boy to be given his own television spot

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Zamangwe

Source: Instagram

A young South African boy left Mzansi in stitches after acting out scenes from the popular drama Shaka iLembe. Instagram user @ms_zwane__ shared the clip online, showing the boy commanding his family like a fierce young Zulu warrior.

Boy channels his inner Shaka

Shaka iLembe premiered on Mzansi Magic in June 2023 and quickly became one of the most watched local shows ever produced. The series follows the rise of Shaka Zulu, played by Lemogang Tsipa as an adult and Ntando Zondi as a young boy, and it captured millions of viewers across the country. The drama has since become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless online tributes and parodies from fans young and old.

The Instagram user captioned her post by joking that the boy was ready to conquer rival Zulu clans. In the clip, the boy struts around with confidence, barking commands the way Shaka does in the show. His relatives play along in the background, acting as his loyal warriors and subjects.

Mzansi could not get enough of the performance once the clip made its rounds online. Many praised the boy for his acting talent and comic timing at such a young age. Others jokingly compared him to seasoned actors on the show, saying he deserved a proper acting contract.

Comment sections filled up with playful requests and jokes. Several users asked for the boy to be booked for television immediately, saying he showed real star quality. Others praised the family for supporting his playful performance and joining in as extras. One comment jokingly asked if the boy could act out another dramatic scene from the show for a follow-up video.

Watch the video here:

More about Shaka iLembe

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was a hot topic after footage from her recent interview went viral, with fans focusing on her makeup.

Senzo Radebe left fans feeling hot under the collar after sharing an extremely cheeky video, hinting at his romantic life.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, a blogger shared when the final Season of Shaka iLembe would premiere on Mzansi Magic.

Source: Briefly News