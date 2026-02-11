On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, a blogger shared when the final Season of Shaka iLembe would premiere on Mzansi Magic

Shaka iLembe was renewed for a third and final season following the success of Season 2

The announcement regarding the premiere of Shaka iLembe Season 3 sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans excited and others sceptical about the timing

After a critically acclaimed Season 2, Shaka iLembe returns for its third and final season, and details when it will premiere have been made public.

The award-winning series, released in June 2023, quickly became one of South Africa's most-watched and loved drama series in just two years. After an emotionally-charged season, with the death of Thembinkosi Mthembu's character, King Dingiswayo, and growing tension in the kingdom, fans can look forward to more drama unfolding.

Months after the nail-gripping season two finale aired on 31 August 2025, details have emerged on when viewers can expect the first episode of Shaka iLembe Season 3 to air.

Shaka iLembe Season 3 air date revealed

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU shared that Shaka iLembe Season 3 is expected to premiere in winter 2026.

Although no exact premiere date was provided, the blogger confirmed that Mzansi Magic has completed filming for the final season. In the post, @TvblogbyMLU wrote that the cast and crew have wrapped production and that the highly anticipated final season of Shaka iLembe is scheduled to air later this year. The update read:

“SHAKA ILEMBE S3 DROPPING THIS WINTER. The cast and crew of Shaka Ilembe on Mzansi Magic have wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated final season, coming this winter.”

See the post below:

Here's how fans reacted to the announcement

In the comments, social media users reacted with a mixture of anticipation, scepticism and criticism. Others suggested a spin-off series.

Here are some of the comments:

@MabizoMbuyisa said:

“Season 2 was the last. Stop lying to us.”

@1891_PROPHET remarked:

“When were the auditions for Season 3? I don't believe you.”

@ManqobaShangase suggested:

“Great! Now we need a spin-off for Mzilikazi. We need to see his life-journey to present-day Zimbabwe, how he settled, lived, and eventually died.”

@alphy_Tsotetsi said:

“The only local series I've followed thus far from Season 1, as a historian, I enjoy seeing our stories narrated at this calibre.”

@Sir_Fynn asked:

“Why are they rushing so much these days? The first one took two years to shoot.”

@campaignflicc doubted:

“That's 3 months from now, which is too soon, bro, rather next year.”

@massagePalourx asked:

“Why are they not making series about other kings? Xhosa King Hintsa, Venda King Shiriyadenga, Pedi King Selhukhune or Ndebele Chief Nyabela? If you see white people praise me, know that I sold you out, one smart man once said!”

@effiespain remarked:

“That seems quick.”

What to expect from Shaka iLembe Season 3

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the final season of Shaka iLembe will see the return of Lemogang Tsipa, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King and Mondli Makhoba. New cast members will be announced closer to the release.

The final chapter will see Shaka’s campaign against the Mpondo intensify, while Queen Nandi hides a devastating secret. Francis Fynn and the British arrive at Port Natal, marking the first steps of colonial expansion into the Zulu kingdom.

