A little girl named Camille Madeline got many laughing on social media after drawing eyebrows for herself and blaming her mum for her own poor attempt at making up

Camille's mum asked her to explain herself but she said she was sorry; her mum responded that she didn't have to be sorry

When Camille looked herself in the mirror and saw what she did on her face, she screamed and called her mum a naughty bird

A little girl identified as Camille Madeline has warmed hearts on social media with her sweetness after drawing eyebrows for herself.

In the video that was shared on the girl's Instagram page, @camifrobabe, which is run by her mum, she could be seen answering questions from the woman after displaying her makeup skill.

Camille Madeline warmed hearts on social media with her sweetness. Photo credit: @camifrobabe

Camille's mum, Colette, asked her to explain what she did to her face. And in response, she said she was sorry. Her mum told her she didn't have to be sorry.

Colette asked Camille if she loved the eyebrows and the latter said yes but would love to check herself out in the mirror.

When she got in front of the mirror, she screamed after realising that the eyebrows she drew were nothing to write home about.

In her words:

"What did I did? Impossible!"

She then called her mum a naughty bird and the latter said she should stop calling her such but Camille wouldn't listen.

Video warms hearts

Many social media users instantly fell in love with the video and soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @comfort_ab_ly said:

"She wanted to look in the mirror so bad but was not ready for what she was about to see."

@southern_spell wrote:

"I feel you little sis. That's me anytime I try to contour my face."

@shesewspecial commented:

"this was my reaction as well Cami....I had to keep practicing ...love this."

@caramelbutterfly4.0 wrote:

"That went south real quick."

@unrestrickteddreamz said:

"I love it! and I love her manners and sincerity even more! Good job mommy and daddy."

@feyolo87 commented:

"She did it but you're the one who is naughty. Cami is hilarious."

