A doting dad-to-be took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about his wife, who is carrying their bundle of joy

Mogale and Kabello Mohale are a stunning couple who work in the digital field and could not be more excited to bring their little creation into the world

Mogale's loving post dedicated to his wife and unborn baby have touched the hearts of many Saffas across Mzansi

Mogale Mohale is not just a digital creator but also a husband and proud soon-to-be dad. In celebration of his stunning wife's pregnancy, he shared a touching post on Instagram that gave us all the feels.

"It used to be me, her and God… And He saw it fit to grow the circle. And I’m super excited to meet the new member of the squad."

The beautiful caption accompanied a stunning snap of Mogale and his breathtaking wife Kabello. The couple warmed hearts across the nation with their love and pride for their growing family.

A proud dad-to-be has celebrated his wife's pregnancy with an adorable post online.

Source: Instagram

The post gained over 7 700 likes on the social networking site and the comments filled with congratulatory messages are rolling in.

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under the post below:

@regodise said:

"Congratulations fam! May God bless your pregnancy journey and continue to multiply your family."

@mzwandilendlovu_ shared:

"A huge congratulations guys!"

@lerato_mametsa commented:

"Congratulations to you guys! I’m genuinely happy for you."

@warrior_bride added:

"An entire human!!! Congrats friends!!!"

