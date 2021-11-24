Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi just delivered a very sweet message to his daughter, Keziah, on her fourth birthday

Kolisi is in Switzerland and just posted a short video spending time with Roger Federer, who also sent sweet words to Kezi

South Africans and sports lovers in general are now sharing their heartwarming reactions to the viral video

World-famous tennis player Roger Federer has also joined scores of people and sports stars in wishing Siya Kolisi’s daughter, Keziah, a happy birthday.

The Switzerland-based player sent a short video to the young stunner and he shot it with Siya. Currently ranked as number 16 in the world, Federer also took Kolisi on a tour of the Swiss nation.

Kolisi initially posted a number of snaps on Instagram as he wished his girl a blessed fourth birthday. The 40-year-old top tenner also sent a message and love to everyone in Mzansi. Federer said in the viral video:

“Hello there, happy birthday from Switzerland, we are at a chocolate shop. I hope you’re doing well, having the best birthday party and getting some nice gifts. Send everybody my love all the way to South Africa. I hope to see you soon, bye.”

Top Tennis player Roger Federer has sent a message to Siya Kolisi's daughter.

Source: Instagram

The bulky Cell C Sharks star wrote a sweet message on the short video clip, also conveying another message to the beautiful soul. He captioned the clip:

“Birthday wish from Switzerland @lindt @rogerfederer for Kiki.”

The post reads:

@Benawoman said:

“Ahh so special!!! “

@Zucaconti said:

“Wow! True legends bro!”

@Imagesbyimari said:

“Happy birthday Kiki. You are a force in this world. So strong and beautiful all together. You guys can be so proud @siyakolisi and @rachelkolisi.”

@Mlotto145 said:

“What more could a little girl wish for! An awesome daddy & birthday greetings from Roger Federer! So special!”

@Ameliatiabury said:

“My two favourite sportsmen in all the world.”

@Ziziphojan said:

“Nooooo freaking way!!! I love Roger!!!!!!!! Aaahh bona Siya ucertified star wayitsi!”

@Thandojordan said:

“Man this is amazing.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shares beautiful snap with family, gives them his shirts

Checking out a recent story, Briefly News posted that in the wake of their loss to England over the past weekend, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has delivered his famous number six shirts to some of his family members.

The Gqeberha-born star failed to lead the current world champions to a victory over the English side. South Africans succumbed to a 26-27 scoreline but the result didn’t dampen Kolisi’s spirits as he managed to make his family members happy.

In a viral social media post, Kolisi can be seen with one woman and two men who are holding his shirts.

The caption shows that the family was in England and he says the people in his picture are his role models, mentors and parents.

Source: Briefly.co.za