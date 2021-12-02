The life and times of one of South Africa’s top businesswoman Dr Shirley Zinn, 60, can only be described as nothing short of a Cinderella story

In 2015, the businesswoman-turned-author released an autobiography detailing her rags-to-riches story

Dr Shirley Zinn has taken on a new challenge as the chairman of the V&A Waterfront Group

In a society where top management is dominated largely by men, Dr Zinn has proven to be a formidable contender who is unafraid to shatter the glass ceiling and ruffle the status quo.

Dr Shirley Zinn, a Cape businesswoman, has overcome many social ills to reach her dreams and been appointed chairman of the V&A Waterfront Group. Images: UGC

Her meteoric rise, showcasing enviable resilience, has seen her elevate herself from the dusty streets of the Cape Flats to the insides of swanky boardrooms of powerful corporations.

She holds two Master’s degrees; one from the University of the Western Cape and the other from Harvard University in the United States. Another notable achievement is her Doctorate degree from Harvard.

She is known as one of the country’s best Human Resource professionals and currently runs her own consultancy business. Her career has seen her serve on many boards including Sanlam, MTN-SA, Afrocentric, Adv Tech and the Spur Corporation.

In November, 2015, she penned a moving autobiography titled Swimming Upstream, which speaks to the triumphs and the human tragedies that have befallen her. The book takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions and ultimately highlights the impermanence and fragility of human life.

A chapter in the book dedicated to the tragic passing of her only son Jamie, 7, being a true testament to that.

Briefly News spoke to Erica Williams, 53, who grew up a road away from Dr Zinn in Steenberg in Cape Town on how she is a beacon of light in the darkness of poverty.

“She is a real inspiration. She is a go-getter who never gave up. Gangsterism, drug abuse and poverty are widespread in Steenberg but she never let that affect her. We are not, very far apart in age and look at how much she has achieved?” she said.

Briefly News also spoke to her cousin Nicole Heynes:

“Shirley Zinn’s is a Cinderella story. A tale of a tenacious woman, who rose above the poverty of the Cape Flats to Ivy league lecture halls and the boardrooms of some of South Africa’s biggest enterprises. Her life is also an account of how immense personal tragedy, and picking yourself up and carrying on, shapes you”.

In mid-2021, she was appointed the chairperson of the V&A Waterfront.

According to IOL, the V&A Waterfront is one of South Africa’s most successful public-private partnerships. At her book launch, Dr Zinn told IOL that many of us face issues that can take us down a slippery slope.

“We face financial difficulties and relationship issues, but we have to find a way to see the gift or silver lining in adversity”.

