Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has taken a beautiful picture of his wife and she uploaded it on social media

Sphelele Makhunga says Khune is her best photographer and the picture is going viral on Instagram where it has attracted positive reactions

Social media users are thrilled by Makhunga’s photo and many are also praising the Amakhosi net minder’s photography skills

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has changed from being a keeper to a talented photographer. The Amakhosi veteran decided to display his skills on social media after taking a cool snap of his wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

‘Itu’ snapped his wife as she relaxed at home and the picture is going viral on social media where many followers and fans are commenting on it. The stylish woman is seen relaxing having coffee and a snack.

Briefly News looks at the messages from social media users and football fans who are thrilled by this well-captured photograph. Sphelele captioned the photo on Instagram:

“Dressed to chill. My personal photography @itukhune32.”

Itumeleng Khune has just displayed her photography skills and snapped his wife. Image: @Laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

Meanwhile. Kaizer Chiefs are set to return to action on Sunday as they will face off against Royal AM away from home, coach Stuart Baxter’s troops are fresh from a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United last weekend at home. However, Khune remains a notable absentee for the club as the goalposts were manned by Daniel Akpeyi and his deputy was Bruce Bvuma.

As they head to the Christmas break, the Glamour Boys sit at number with 25 points and will look to finish the season on a high and ensure they challenge the log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have 40 points at the summit.

