Durban graduate Nomcebo Siziba, 21, has her family singing ululations after she bagged her diploma making her the first person in her family to do so

Due to the current pandemic, Siziba's graduation ceremony was held virtually and she could not have been happier

Siziba has been working towards this milestone since 2018 and said the recipe to her success is to surround herself with like-minded people who inspire her

Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Nomcebo Siziba has graduated with a diploma in in Shipping and Logistics and her family are bursting with pride. Image: Nikiwe Sukazi/ DUT

Source: UGC

A Greytown boffin became the first woman to obtain a tertiary qualification in her family and she did so with flying colours.

Nomcebo Siziba, 21, graduated with Cum Laude and won the Dean’s Merit Award for her Diploma in Shipping and Logistics

Siziba graduated from Durban University of Technology (DUT) with 22 distinctions and attributes her success to her strong work ethic and tenacious spirit.

Siziba’s can also be described as an all-rounder who was a member of the house committee between 2019 and 2020.

The DUT graduate’s hard work has paid off and her family are overjoyed at her achievements.

In a DUT press statement she said:

“Throughout my journey at DUT, I have always consulted with my lecturers if there was ever anything that I did not understand in class, and I would also consult with other top achieving students that were doing the same course as I was.”

Even though the graduation ceremony was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, the talented girl did not let that dampen her enthusiasm.

“I am not sad that the graduation will be virtual as I am not really a person who likes being in the spotlight, so the virtual graduation did save me from the awkward moment of having to walk on the stage.”

Siziba is completing her internship at a shipping agency and plans to enrol for an Advanced Diploma in Shipping and Logistics.

She plans to constantly upskill herself and has myriad plans on the cards.

“The sooner you look for opportunities; the greater chance you have of getting an internship even before your final year.”

