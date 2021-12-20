Wonderboy Peters shared the inspiring story of how his mother saved three months of her salary to help him go to university

His mother, who worked as a domestic helper, passed away in the late 80s, which is when he found out that she had saved the money for him

Her faith in him pushed him to work hard to study and he took time out to share this motivational story online

Former SONA speech writer Wonderboy Peters revealed on social media how his mother never lost faith in him. His mother worked as a domestic helper through his childhood and had hopes of Wonderboy attending a tertiary institution to further his education.

He told his mom that it was not something they could afford but that didn't deter her from saving money. Wonderboy's mother earned R50 a month as a domestic helper and sadly passed away in 1989.

Wonderboy Peters shared how his mother, a domestic helper, worked hard to save money to send him to uni.

Source: Twitter

To his surprise, upon her death, he discovered that she had saved R150 for him to go to university. Wonderboy managed to study at the University of Witwatersrand and shared his inspiring story on Twitter.

South African social media users share their own inspiring stories

@Boniswa63207956 shared:

"Kodwa nkosi yam we were birthed by life bringers. My late Queen is still my role model to this day. 3 kids. Selling oranges to staff and patients. I am what am for she was."

@THETJi1 wrote:

When I was growing up we had 1 good meal a month. That was (um'Rhodu neDombolo) tripe and dumplings when my granny got her pension. When I had my first salary I couldn't stop giving R50 notes to her I kept going "here", "here", "here", and that was just her pocket money."

Other Saffas shared love and praise for Wonderboy's late mother

@Nics_Jacs tweeted

"Hats off to your mom. Sounds like a remarkable woman who understood the value of education."

@vusi_shazi76 responded with:

"That is an inspiring story to tell."

