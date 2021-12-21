A question about male besties treating ladies better than their boyfriends do was posed by Briefly News on Facebook recently

Social media users have shared their stories and opinions on why they think that male best friends are supposedly better than baes

The post has some hilarious and some worrisome reactions as peeps came through with detailed responses

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Briefly News posed a question on Facebook about male besties and boyfriends. Readers had tons of comments, stories and opinions regarding why they think male best friends could possibly be better than boyfriends.

The question gained over 230 comments on the social networking application as Saffas could not wait to join in on the conversation. Briefly News asked:

"Why do male besties treat ladies better than their boyfriends?"

South Africans have revealed why they think male besties treat ladies better than their boyfriends do. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Have a look at the post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African netizens share some detailed responses about male besties

Zaza Nkosi believes:

"It's male besties who treat female besties better than their they treat their own girlfriends because when things don't go well with the girlfriend they will run to the bestie."

Onedile Nkomonde shared:

"It's easier for the woman to ask favours from her male bestie, it comes with no boundaries as compared to your partner. You feel it's a burden & quite irritating & annoying. This causes tension & unnecessary arguments in the relationship."

Xolane Malope responded with:

"I'm my wife's bestie and vice versa, so I do not have such issues at the moment."

Ndzimana Tk Ntuli commented:

"Because their [male besties'] girlfriends are treated better by their male besties. It's a cycle."

Moses Sazelo Ngomane said:

"I think most are patiently waiting to take the relationship to the next level."

Stoner WakwaDuma Reloaded added:

"We see something that their boyfriend don't see in their girlfriends."

These bros ain't loyal: Mzansi shares what side chicks do better than main baes

The argument over side chicks and main chicks is one that will go down in the history books of the internet. Briefly News reported that to find out more about what side chicks have that could be considered 'better' than the main chick, Briefly News asked our readers:

"What exactly does a side chick do better than the main chick?"

The post quickly blew up on Facebook gaining over 500 comments in less than four hours. Peeps from across Mzansi took the time out of their busy days to answer the question and some responses are sure to make you laugh until you cry.

Source: Briefly.co.za