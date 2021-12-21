Mzansi TikTok user Masego Peloentle Baisitse shared a video of herself and here sister showing off their beautiful mother

The post is proof of black girl magic as Masego reveals her 52 year old mother who looks young and radiant

The video has gone viral on TikTok and has gained over 500 000 likes and comments from users

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Masego Peloentle Baisitse (@ladyjustice36) on TikTok shared a video showing off her gorgeous mother and oozes black girl magic.

Beautiful sisters showed off their 52 year old mother in a TikTok video which has gone viral. Image: (@ladyjustice36 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The 27 year old can be seen dancing in the clip and steps away to make way for her 19 year old sister, who too, steps away to make the big reveal of their flawless 52 year old mother.

The video which has gained over 500 000 likes is captioned, “You've been asking to see my mother, here she is.”

Masego also commented on the video:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Guys I don't know how. But mom has had this body ever since!

Here’s what a few TikTok users had to say:

@Torie~Campbell

“Stop y’all are the cutest people I have ever seen.”

@lilflower62

“Beautiful family.”

@MammaG

“You're all so cute.”

@Nonso Ohadike reacted:

South Africans with genetics.”

@ishemaalleyne said:

“Lovely.”

@Francis Silfa

“Awww just beautiful.”

@sesayisatu59 said:

“Beautiful mama.”

@crystaldouglas459 commented:

“Wow mum looks like daughter too. Queens.”

Zenobia Harris 6617 reacted”

“Trio of beauties.”

@herochalmers0 said:

“Nice.”

@Iono replied:

“Y’all are so beautiful.”

@Yajaira Nunez828

“I love your culture. Kind and humble people I love it.”

@betty03oseihotmailco commented:

“God bless your mum.”

@beautifulgirl said:

“Woooow nice family.”

@DorianCrimpton replied:

“Beautiful family. Your mom looks like she is 16.

Mzansi entertained by viral video of short guy jumping over water

Briefly News previously reported on another viral video of a short man that surfaced on social media channels and South African netizens are finding it seriously funny. The short guy is challenged to jump over water in what looks like a stream running next to a road.

Ready to face the daunting challenge as his friends can be heard laughing at him in the background, the short man defied the odds and performed the task with ease.

Source: Briefly.co.za