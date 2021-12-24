A Mzansi mother was blessed by a stranger with a surprise R100 note to buy a Christmas gift for her daughter

Babo Babo met the stranger at the clinic waiting line after her daughter had fallen sick with a fever and stomach cramps

A conversation about Christmas plans between a group of mothers waiting in line resulted in a good Samaritan blessing Babo Babo with the unexpected gift

A visit to the clinic, after her child had fallen ill turned into a Christmas miracle for a Mzansi mother, Babo Babo.

The grateful mother shared a heartfelt message on the #ImStaying Facebook group recently about how a stranger at the clinic’s waiting line blessed her unexpectedly.

“I know my story may not be inspirational like others but I just have to share as I am in awe. I took my daughter to the clinic as she had fever and stomach cramps for two days. There was a long queue at the clinic so we had to wait outside. Besides me, there were four other mothers who were also with their children. They had been going on about Christmas, talking about how they will celebrate it,” she said.

Babo detailed how one of the mothers asked her why she was so quiet and not contributing to the conversation.

“The lady kept on asking if my daughter is still in school. I told her yes, she is going to do her Grade 1 next year.”

Shortly after, the ladies were interrupted by the security who called them to go inside the clinic and to Babo’s surprise, the lady she had been speaking to reached into her bag to give her a R100 note to buy a Christmas gift for her daughter.

“I have never seen such in my life, I am still shocked. I kept on looking back to see if she will come back to tell me she was pranking me but she didn’t. To the lady, wherever you are, thank you so much for showing us that kind people still exist in our country and for that #ImStaying,” said Babo.

The Christmas miracle brought warmth and joy to Mzansi and is a beautiful reminder of the season of giving. Here are a few reactions from users:

Yolie Mamgcina Bomvana said:

“God is love. Kindness and love cones from him. May God bless the woman for the act of kindness. May God bless you and your daughter and the whole family.”

Trudy Neumann said:

“May you both be richly blessed this Christmas. Jesus is the reason for the season and he uses obedient people to reach out. Thank you to the giver, may your portion be doubled. God bless both families.”

Morongwa Makgamatho said:

“The wonderful act of kindness is inspirational. Your humility is gratifying. I'm in awe. Blessings to you both.”

Gill Johnson commented:

“I agree with the lady who said that was a gift from God, to show he loves your daughter and you.”

