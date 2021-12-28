A total of 240 babies were born at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha and Settlers Hospital in Makhanda on Christmas Day

Most South Africans reacted to the news fondly while some questioned whether the children would be cared for properly during the current economic climate

Health MEC Nomakosazana Meth paid a visit to the hospitals at the weekend and said the babies represented hope during a worldwide health crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A total of 240 babies have been born at two Eastern Cape hospitals on Christmas Day. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A whopping 240 babies were born in the Eastern Cape on Christmas day which saw an increase of nine babies compared to last year.

According to an Algoa FM report, the first baby was born at 12:12am at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha and Settlers Hospital in Makhanda.

The report also quotes Health MEC Nomakosazana Meth saying the tally indicated an increase of nine babies compared to last year.

Algoa FM added:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Of the 240 babies, 129 are girls and 111 are boys, with the most deliveries on Christmas Day in the OR Tambo District at 64 babies.”

The article further states:

“After the year we had because of Covid-19, having so many babies born is just the joy and happiness we so desperately needed.”

Mary Elizabeth Van Wyk added:

“All in all, Christmas Day probably saw about a thousand babies being born country-wide. How many children, still receiving the child grant themselves, gave birth to even more babies? This cannot be sustained; the country is fast running out of money. It's frightening.”

Thomas Junior Dhaki said:

“I doubt if 50% can trace their fathers.”

Gibson Mashiloane reacted:

“Before I thought China it’s abusing their citizens but now, I see it was a good idea for 2 children for one family. Imagine you are not working or you don’t earn enough even though you struggle to support the children uyou have but still you're adding the number you have.”

Lee-Ann Dobson wrote:

“Everyone is worried about the birth rate and here I am sitting thinking of the walkie talkies for a new-born hahahaha.”

Udz Nenete added:

“40 of those babies are mine.”

Mphoza Mhlola said:

“Grants for foreigners must be stopped.”

Je'cardo Gillion reacted:

“How many are South Africans?”

Halala: Limpopo celebrates at least 55 Christmas babies being born

Previously, Briefly News wrote that being a Christmas baby can be a mixed blessing, you either get double the gifts on Christmas or only one present.

However, it is always something to celebrate, being able to share your birthday with some pretty important historical figures.

Limpopo province reported at least 55 Christmas births since Friday midnight, the Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was excited about the births.

She said that the province was blessed with so many Christmas boys, with 20 them being boys and the rest being girls, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News