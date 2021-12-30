A man took to his social media to post a tweet sharing a recent blunder he made during bath time

He bathed using what is in a container labelled 'foam bath', not knowing that his wife had replaced it with fabric softener

Zukisani Ndwendwe admits that he noticed something was off but he continued his bath anyway and smelled good afterwards

An SA man, Zukisani Ndwendwe, gave online users a good laugh after sharing how ending up having an unusually ‘soft bath’ when he mistook fabric softer for bath foam after his wife reused the bottle without telling him.

Zukisani Ndwendwe shared how he accidently used Sta Soft in his bath thinking it was bath foam. Image: (@ZukisanNdwendwe) / Twitter

“My wife has done it again. She used a foam bath container to keep her Sta Soft safe. Once again, I took a bath using what is in the container that is labelled as foam bath. I could tell something wasn’t right but I continued. Anyway, I’m done and I smell good,” Zukisani said on the Twitter post.

The tweet has Mzansi entertained and has over 3 000 likes and over 400 retweets.

Here are some users’ funny reactions:

@Phetogo15 said:

“I've been using Sta Soft as a lotion for my face since 2001 without any problems whatsoever. In fact, I'll never use anything else. Nothing wrong with what you did.”

@MKHONYOVU10 commented:

“Woman and replacing everything in the house kuthi nghlanye (it makes me go crazy).”

@SouthAfricanCi3 replied:

“You must just make peace. She will move the phone charger to the kitchen shelves.”

@Thula16088983 responded:

“My dad once used a rub that was in a Vaseline container a few years back. It was winter and he was going to work.”

@Happi_nessis said:

“Mine put on hair food thinking it was Vaseline.”

@maRadie_ reacted:

“Soft as a mother's touch.”

@Kiizo_x replied:

“Soft life.”

@ThanduxoloMamba said:

“At least you're soft like a mother's touch.”

@khanya_thembane responded:

“Kudos to the wife, she wants you to stay soft.”

@SmaqdAploz commented:

“And bet your skin silky soft too, fabric softener ain't harmful to human skin or is it?”

@VuyoVee09 reacted:

“Where have you ever seen berry foam bath eblue mara. That was the red flag there but you ignored it.”

@Kuhle38616262 said:

“So the fact that there was no foam in the water didn’t give a hint?”

