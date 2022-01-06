Peeps React to Cape Town Woman’s Post About Manicure Drama
- A woman from the Mother City took to Twitter to share a screenshots of a nail technician and her client
- Twitter users were quick to note that the woman was being a cheapskate after having issues with a manicure that had been done four weeks prior
- @Matema_ took to Twitter to ascertain whether the nail technician was unfair to block the client who had problems weeks after the nail art was completed
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A Cape Town lass has gone onto Twitter to ask people if it’s wrong to block a client who was dissatisfied with her manicure weeks after it was done.
The screenshots detail the conversations between a nail technician and a client who had her nails done a month before.
@Matema_ posted screenshots of the conversation between the nail technician and a client with the caption:
SA transgender woman celebrates her new ID which identifies her as female, peeps show love and support
“Sometimes a little ‘tsek’ is needed here and there. Was the nail tech wrong for blocking her client?”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Twitter users were quick to criticise the client.
@SelekanoK reacted:
“Clients really know how to push a person at times. Nail tech had every right. Had it been a white nail tech she wouldn’t even have texted that crap. A re respecteng mesebetsi ya batho.”
@Just_Jamie_j Really said:
“After 4 weeks you not happy??? LMAO!!!! Block, Block , Block!!”
@gotsi_boy said:
“I'd do the same too.”
@mandythelovely said:
“It’s called Ke January for a reason.”
@DanxModime said:
“Are you stupid for asking that question?”
@IamLeboMiya said:
“Bathong!!! Which Witchcraft University did this one attend?”
@RollsR_Savage said:
“These gurls ain’t loyal.”
@fundiswangomani added:
“She thought they’ll last forever.”
@Jones_BLM said:
“Yaz most women hate paying and it's weird how other women not seeing this nje.”
@Lungile_265 added:
“She was not wrong coz the heck! Haibo.”
@Sunshine__Ms said:
“She was trying to pull a fast one on the nail tech. Blocking her was good.”
@oddeomontle added:
“She wanted to do her nails and didn’t have money Broken heart.”
Nail fail: Local woman shares picture of her manicure disaster
Previously, Briefly News wrote about a woman who has taken to social media to voice her dismay after a nail technician botched her nail job.
She posted a picture of the nail fail and mourned the R350 she wasted. Many social media users couldn't believe that she even agreed to pay.
Twitter user Iam_KOBELA shared the photo of the messed up nail job on her social media page with the caption:
"How am I supposed to walk around like this? I paid R350."
Social media users had a lot to say about the disaster.
Twitter user MikeOgbe1 said:
"Get some gloves... that's fashion."
Phatudi_Dibete said:
"Never pay for something you not happy with."
Source: Briefly News