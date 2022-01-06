A woman from the Mother City took to Twitter to share a screenshots of a nail technician and her client

Twitter users were quick to note that the woman was being a cheapskate after having issues with a manicure that had been done four weeks prior

@Matema_ took to Twitter to ascertain whether the nail technician was unfair to block the client who had problems weeks after the nail art was completed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman accused a nail technician of doing a bad job four weeks after her appointment and South Africans labelled her behaviour opportunistic. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town lass has gone onto Twitter to ask people if it’s wrong to block a client who was dissatisfied with her manicure weeks after it was done.

The screenshots detail the conversations between a nail technician and a client who had her nails done a month before.

@Matema_ posted screenshots of the conversation between the nail technician and a client with the caption:

“Sometimes a little ‘tsek’ is needed here and there. Was the nail tech wrong for blocking her client?”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter users were quick to criticise the client.

@SelekanoK reacted:

“Clients really know how to push a person at times. Nail tech had every right. Had it been a white nail tech she wouldn’t even have texted that crap. A re respecteng mesebetsi ya batho.”

@Just_Jamie_j Really said:

“After 4 weeks you not happy??? LMAO!!!! Block, Block , Block!!”

@gotsi_boy said:

“I'd do the same too.”

@mandythelovely said:

“It’s called Ke January for a reason.”

@DanxModime said:

“Are you stupid for asking that question?”

@IamLeboMiya said:

“Bathong!!! Which Witchcraft University did this one attend?”

@RollsR_Savage said:

“These gurls ain’t loyal.”

@fundiswangomani added:

“She thought they’ll last forever.”

@Jones_BLM said:

“Yaz most women hate paying and it's weird how other women not seeing this nje.”

@Lungile_265 added:

“She was not wrong coz the heck! Haibo.”

@Sunshine__Ms said:

“She was trying to pull a fast one on the nail tech. Blocking her was good.”

@oddeomontle added:

“She wanted to do her nails and didn’t have money Broken heart.”

Nail fail: Local woman shares picture of her manicure disaster

Previously, Briefly News wrote about a woman who has taken to social media to voice her dismay after a nail technician botched her nail job.

She posted a picture of the nail fail and mourned the R350 she wasted. Many social media users couldn't believe that she even agreed to pay.

Twitter user Iam_KOBELA shared the photo of the messed up nail job on her social media page with the caption:

"How am I supposed to walk around like this? I paid R350."

Social media users had a lot to say about the disaster.

Twitter user MikeOgbe1 said:

"Get some gloves... that's fashion."

Phatudi_Dibete said:

"Never pay for something you not happy with."

Source: Briefly News