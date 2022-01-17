Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans has helped a woman who found herself confronted by a venomous snake

Evans took to Facebook to share the story of a lady who frightened a snake who then spewed venom in her eyes

Facebook users were astounded by the incident and praised Evans for coming to the woman's aid

Snake rescuer Nick Evans saved a woman who has venom sprayed in her eyes by a scared Mozambique Spitting Cobra. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook and @C_MrPrice

Well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans has once again come to the aid of a woman who had venom sprayed into her eyes.

Evans went onto Facebook and said:

“Yesterday there was an incident where a lady opened a cupboard to fetch something, but accidentally disturbed a large Mozambique Spitting Cobra, that was hiding in there. Feeling trapped and terrified, it defended itself the best way it knows how- it sprayed venom into her eyes.”

Evans added that he was five minutes away from where the incident occurred and rushed to the scene.

“It was apparently on some wires, and in its shock, fell into a bucket after defending itself. Employees at the office, where this occurred, managed to trap it by wrapping a bin bag tightly over it. I was expecting a small snake. Well, it's about 1.2m long!”

Evans said the woman was rushed to the hospital and is on her way to recovery.

“Mozambique Spitting Cobras are common in many areas of Durban. They feed mostly on toads but will eat rodents and other snakes too. They have a potent, dangerous cytotoxic venom. A bite is far, far bigger a problem than being spat at.”

Social media users were quick to react to the snake charmer’s post.

Al Paterson said:

“Thank you, Nick. As always your post is extremely informative and valuable.”

Carmen Wilson said:

“Thank you for sharing and aiding snake and people.”

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden added:

“Wow, Nick. How unfortunate for the poor lady. Thank you for the useful advice.”

Lee Lewis reacted:

“Very informative, thanks Nick!”

Chante Mckay said:

“Wish her a speedy recovery.”

Deshina Singh said:

“We grew up learning that once a spitting cobra spits in your eye you go blind thanks for educating this old fool.”

Alex Gokwe Chipeta added:

“Hi, can Nick or someone help, What if u are spat directly on an open wound, is it equivalent to a snake bite???”

